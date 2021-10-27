Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 28, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 28, 2021.

The winds of change are here to usher in important changes related to our love life. The Moon in Leo is a call to courage in love.

For some zodiac signs, bravery may mean holding on, and for others, to let go.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

We know that change is inevitable, but for some reason, when it happens in your relationship it can still catch you off-guard.

While you can't control how others will be, you can still remain in touch with your inner thoughts and feelings.

The truth is that once these winds of change blow over, you'll know much more about your relationship than you did at the start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Safety and security are nice to have in a relationship but you may need to accept that some situations will never be fully stable.

This does not mean that you have to withdraw your love, but it can imply what's best for you may not be equal to sticking around to wait for the relationship to get better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Listening to your partner may come at odds with heeding your own heart's needs and wants. You may feel that this is a waste of time. You have heard all that they have had to say.

Maybe they have said the same thing over and over again, and you're tired of their complaining.

But, the thing is that to really comprehend what this relationship requires, you'll need to give it some time. Phone shut off, and heart tuned in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The change that you were hoping to see may not happen, and this is a hard truth to accept.

So, when you are at a place where things feel stuck, and you realize it, it only makes it more apparent that you are the one who will need to change your situation. It won't be easy, but you can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A new start is coming your way. It's been a while since you've felt something stir in your heart to make you want to consider being in a relationship again.

But, things are looking promising. All these amazing things are falling into place, and it looks as though you are right where you need to be - including with your heart in your hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can be so beautiful, and when you are in a relationship with the right person, things just seem to flow.

Don't try to overthink it. If things feel right to you, see where things go. Why sabotage what you're experiencing before you've had a chance to see how things play out?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you're unsure whether or not you ought to go out or truly commit to dating one person, it's a sign that you're not really fully invested.

You need more time to think, Libra, but what you might also realize soon enough is that diving timing will find you where you are to help you figure things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are going to meet someone who will sweep you off your feet and enchant you with all their sweet charms and silly ways.

All the guards you've put up for so long to protect your heart will willingly drop as you allow yourself to experience the type of love you've been hoping to find for so long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's something beautiful about the innocence of new love. And, here you are as you explore the idea of meeting someone and finding out that you're in love, there's still a part of you that wonders 'what-if' things don't work out.

Give yourself permission not to go there for a little while. Allow your heart to feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

To love you must set an intention. You must decide that you want to allow someone to pour their emotions into your life as if they were watering your soul, and you theirs as well.

It's scary at first to share so many parts of your heart that you've reserved, but this is what it means to be in a relationship. Enjoy being exactly where you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Finding that harmony between you and another person takes time. You have to work on it a little each day.

It may not happen over night, but when two willing people strive to meet half way, things fall into place and work themselves out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Trust is so important. So, when you're in love with someone, aim for trust, and purity of heart.

If you find that you're always questioning whether or not a person is truthful with you, that may be sign that you need to pull back and rethink things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.