Love Horoscope For Tuesday, October 26, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 26, 2021.

Venus in Sagittarius has many zodiac signs wanting and longing to take our next adventure, but this is a philosophical place for the planet of beauty and love, so the heart and mind but both be actively involved.

The planet of love will square the planet of dreams and imagination on Tuesday. Venus square Neptune reminds us that we can have lots of fun, but to make love last, we need to keep both feet on the ground.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deception is possible when you're blinded by love. You might hope that someone is all that you want so when you see a red flag you choose to ignore it.

Don't become a fool in the name of love. Pay attention to the signs. They are revealing themselves for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends help each other, and you may wonder if the timing is right to offer some assistance.

When you know a friend is going through some troubles may wonder if you ought to be the one who discloses the fact that you know their secret.

It's impossible to know how your friend will handle the situation when they are using a smile as a mask.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love can be work, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun while trying to overcome some of your relationship problems. A sense of humor can go a long way.

Try to laugh when you feel a bit tense. See the other person as doing the best that they can under the circumstances. You are trying your best, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationships are such a beautiful thing to share, especially when you can find that one thing you and your partner can support as a team.

You can reach new heights and grow closer than ever before, during the Venus square Neptune transit. What it takes is some encouragement to pursue a dream that you both can believe in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus squares Neptune activating your sector of romance, and this is a wonderful time for you to explore hidden fantasies and desires that you feel strongly about.

What have you become aware of that you long to have? This may be the place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Venus in your sector home speaking with Neptune in your sector of commitment, don't be surprised if you're thinking about how to make your love nest a little more cozy and inviting.

This is what life is all about - having things that you enjoy with the one you love. Act on your impulse to get these beautiful things done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love can be joy, but there are also moments of deep grief where you realize that what you hoped to have won't become a reality. You learn to appreciate the memories you've made along the way.

It's not easy to say goodbye to someone you once loved, but not all is lost. There will always be a piece of their soul tucked in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is freedom, and when you see that your part is to care for another soul and help them to be all that they can, it's a wonderful experience.

You don't want to limit someone from their happiness, and as you explore the meaning of this power to care and let go, you'll unlock parts of romance that remain a mystery to most people.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Change is inevitable, and even though we hope to accept the things we cannot change, it's easier said than done.

Today, you might fight to keep something you care about the same, but ask yourself, why is fear driving you to do this when there's no fear in love?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The pain of guilt when you have disappointed a person you love is hard to overcome. But, you're human.

Don't beat yourself up over what you didn't know. Now that you are aware, imagine all the possibilities of joy that are now open and available to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Laugh when you see things that you know are funny. Sometimes love can be so serious.

Let yourself play from time-to-time. Enjoy the sillier side of romance. It will do your relationship so much good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Honor your body and love yourself.

The concept of self-love can seem played out at times, but when you care for your body and mind, you'll choose relationships that are healthy and good for you.

You don't need to settle for less than what is best for your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.