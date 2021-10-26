One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the sign of Scorpio keeping us on our toes as changes continue to reflect while we focus on the meaning of The Death card, ruled by the Scorpio sign.

The Moon is in an emotional position as symbolized by The Chariot tarot which pushes us to do things without fear.

The Moon is ruled by the zodiac sign, Cancer, so we are in action-mode, guided by our emotional energy.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 6 include Steven Tyler, Goldie Hawn, and Michael Jackson.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't hold back. When you have so many things you'd like to do, it can feel as though you need to focus on just one thing, but this time, integrate. Put your ideas into creative use.

Work in a little bit of each amazing parts of your inner genius so that nothing about your personality or ideas go to waste.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

No one likes to come across as pushy, but you're not really being overly assertive, you're demonstrating that you want something bad enough to work hard for it.

You're not letting yourself be brought down without a little bit of a fight, and that's why you're going to win whatever trial you face this week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Look inside of your heart. Sometimes it can be tough to tune out all of the noise and distractions of life, but it's so important.

You'll be able to conceptualize your plans and dreams. You'll see things that are truly important to you, and how to spend your time becomes much easier.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A message! Things come to you when they are ready. You might have been waiting a long time feeling as though no answer was a definite 'no'.

Your patience pays off because now you not only get closure but you also will understand why you didn't hear back sooner.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

It's really frustrating, isn't it, when you're told that you can manifest anything you want to into existence.

You might be saying, 'hogwash!' because there have been more times than not that your wishes have NOT come true.

You want to believe that the universe has your back, but it's become crystal clear that this does not happen all of the time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Bad luck repeated may be a sign that something has to change. Don't ignore important patterns.

Too many incidences that point in the same direction seem to say the same thing - and that is that you need to take charge of your life and start making things happen. Eventually, everything will fall back into place as it was meant to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You can regain a strong sense of stability in your life, with time, patience and effort.

But, what you don't want to do is try to swing in the opposite direction - try to become too controlling or too self-limiting in the name of control. Find the right balance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are growing into who you are meant to be. Those small moments of psychic awareness and leanings are natural for you.

Don't fear it! You are gaining wisdom and learning that you have amazing intuition.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You are at this amazing place in time where the start of something beautiful is about to begin.

Endings aren't always full closure moments. They are tools to help to make important decisions and to organize your goals so that you can pursue them with all your heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Don't be ashamed that things didn't work out for you. It happens to the best of us.

You have to keep trying over and over again until you get it right. Love and relationships are places of growth. This is a stepping stone to something richer in your future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You're a peaceful person, and so when you keep running into people who want to argue nonstop with each other - online, in person, at work, etc, it's enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand.

You have to make a stand, and just decide that this is not for you. You're going to stand for peace and not let anyone disrupt it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress. reversed

It happens to the best of us, our intuition goes silent and you don't hear that inner voice as loudly as you would like.

You may find that you have given away your space to think and breathe, and you may have stopped allowing yourself that personal time.

Reclaim it back. Even if it's only five minutes. You need this.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.