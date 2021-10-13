Mercury retrograde ends on October 18, 2021, and here's how the change affects each zodiac sign in astrology.

Whether you are new to astrology, or you've been investigating your horoscope since childhood, you have heard of the most famous trouble-maker the universe has ever known: Mercury Retrograde.

While all the other planets make their retrograde presences known, they do not have the impact or the speed that comes with Mercury, as it enters and exits our life in ways we really do not want.

Most of us already understand what happens during Mercury Retrograde - communications go wonky, messages get lost, technology - as in the internet, the phone, computer, TV - seem to lose connection, all at the very worst time.

We try and try to achieve during this last Mercury retrograde transit, and yet, we all come to experience setbacks and downfalls. It's an irritating cosmic joke, and we are always the butt of it.

The best part about Mercury Retrograde ending on October 18th, 2021 is when that little stinking planet goes Direct - which means, bye-bye Retrograde, and hello to the way it was - bingo! Suddenly things work again.

Sometimes, it's so obvious that we literally feel it in our bones.

For all of you who have said, "Must be Mercury in Retrograde, 'cause I'm really having a hard time today," you can take a load off, because as of October 18, Mr. "I'm the planet of communication" lets us have a break from his trouble-making antics.

When Mercury Retrograde ends, each sign will experience its own version of a comeback.

Mercury Retrograde Ends On Sunday, October 18th — How The Change Affects Each Zodiac Sign:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury Direct in Libra comes on like a bang - in all the right ways, when it comes to your life, Aries.

First, you're going to see that whatever you were fighting over, with whomever you were at odds with - that fight becomes the key to a new understanding of that person.

What might have felt like a serious damper in a relationship with a friend, is not exactly what's going to take your friendship UP a level.

You fought, and it felt hopeless; now you know the reason for that fight. You had to fight in order to express your differences and that's exactly what's going to bring you closer together.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You probably got it into your mind that this new upset that you've experienced with your partner is going to be the undoing of your romance - yes, Mercury Retrograde can be THAT cruel.

Well, when the communication planet goes Direct on the 18th, you're going to snap out of it so hard that your head will spin.

You're going to see that life comes with ups and downs, and just because you have an occasional down, it doesn't mean the world has to end.

Mercury Direct opens the doors to you and your partner feeling a whole lot freer when it comes to conversation and honesty, now.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury as your ruling planet, you're about as sensitive as it can get when the Retrograde Monster is on the loose.

So, what you'll see when it goes Direct is a change of heart - you will breathe easier and that means you'll go easier on yourself.

You've been beating yourself up lately, and that's starting to become a bad habit, Gemini.

Direct energy sets you on a new course where the future doesn't look like a hellscape to you. Now, you are free to be yourself again, which may be confusing, but it sure isn't Merc the Jerk confusing.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you'll notice when Mercury leaves its Retrograde station is that suddenly, your schedule snaps back to order.

What the earlier transit provided was pure and utter confusion. You'd try, you'd fail - and by no means of your own.

It just started seeming like no matter what you did, you were thwarted by invisible gremlins.

Mercury Direct restores your timing, and now you can foresee an actual plan that can come together.

You can leave all that hassle in the past - for now. Right now, Direct energy brings you back to the routine you love most.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may have started out with the idea of gaining knowledge through studies and education courses.

You may also have lost your mind trying to retain anything you learned, and that was because Merc the Jerk likes to make people forget essential knowledge.

Well, guess what? You're in for a treat, because now that you're living in Mercury Direct, everything you are learning not only has the ability to stick - it's about to take you to a new level of intelligence.

It's like the brown paper bag has finally been taken off your head. Woohoo!



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're the one, Virgo, who tried very hard over the last few weeks to accomplish something, and time after time, Mercury Retrograde decided it was a better idea for you to sit in confusion, waiting for nothing to happen.

You lost money during the Retrograde, and now that Mercury is Direct, you will suddenly find that not only are your finances back on track, but you're getting calls from people whom you thought dropped off the face of the planet.

You're back online, Virgo, so to speak, so don't get too used to the mania - it's now time to shine again.



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a huge chance you blew something really important while Mercury was doing its Retrograde thing, and it showed up as mistakes from the past come to haunt you. Those old ghosts just couldn't sit in their closet, could they?

Well, it seems they've had their chance to do as much damage as they could, and now, with Mercury Direct, you have to ability to shut that dungeon door and put them to bed forever.

Now is your chance to do something great, Libra. Now is your chance to do business, make money, and get massively creative. Do it!



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

OK, it's time to step into the present, Scorpio. This last Retrograde felt like a personal joke, one that really didn't work well in your world.

You were yelled at, humiliated, told what to do, and threatened. Your finances went belly up, and you spent too much money trying to soothe your aching heart.

Well, it's Scorpio time, and that means that it's not only your Libra Sun season, but Mercury is also now Direct (as of the 18th) and you are ready to reclaim what you have lost.

And, I pity the fool who made you feel so bad because comeuppance is exactly what you're going to deliver...in spades.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Truth-telling Sagittarius' all over the world will now, finally, be able to speak their minds without causing WW3.

And, as you've probably figured out - that pesky Mercury Retrograde made it so that every word out of your mouth either broke someone's heart, made them angry, or ruined something important for you.

NOT what you wanted! Mercury Direct, however, will flip that BS on its head and before you know it, you'll be the Golden Child once again.

Respect will be restored. Hopefully, folks will forget how blurt-y and weird you got during the Retrograde. (They will.)



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing you really like to see in yourself, it's grace and elegance. And, ordinarily, you pull that one off rather well.

Of course, that's now how things panned out during Mercury Retrograde, as you bumbled your way through meetings, dropping things, being generally awkward and clumsy. ARG!

That's so not you. Well, your highness, you're back on the block again. Thanks to Mercury going Direct, you can resume your usual high-level appearance.

You rely on your own sense of style, and you can proudly say now that it's back.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What did the Retrograde bring you? It gave you the gift of self-doubt and inhibition, which is exactly what you didn't need.

You made it a point of being spontaneous because you believed that your life needed some fun and excitement, and Mercury sort of twisted that idea and brought you nervousness and mistake-making, instead.

Are you ready for some Direct energy? Good, because you're about to get your groove back. Expect an onslaught of creative thinking, followed by actual positive results - whodathunkit!



Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You just can't. You have been so bogged down with this ineffective Mercury Retrograde that you feel like giving up. Whatever you've been doing, it's been disrupted.

Your phone doesn't work, you're getting more spam than you thought possible, and every time you try to schedule something, it's either not recorded or the other person forgets to show up.

What you need - desperately - is Mercury Retrograde to END, and thankfully, that happens on October 18. With this end, you should see instantaneous results.

No need to buy that new iPhone - your old phone should be back in working order shortly. Yikes!



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda