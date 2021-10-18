One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, October 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are near the end of Libra season, and when the Moon is in Aries opposite the Sun we are meant to fight for what we love.

We have a Moon in Aries on Tuesday, and the tarot associated with the first sign of the zodiac sign the Emperor.

Our one card tarot reading for October 19, 2021, is about strength.

Aries and the Emperor tarot cards are ruled by Mars.

Mars is the planet of war, strife, and conquering one's enemies.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Number 7, the Seeker.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American comedians Rosie O'Donnell and Eddie Murphy.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You have to work hard to build up your personal and professional relationships. Nothing happens by chance.

Don't miss opportunities to socialize or chat to rush home at the end of the workday.

Something as simple as saying 'hello' or 'good-bye' can mean a lot to your career growth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You decide what your life should look like. Only you truly get to call the shots on how your success will be.

Others may think it's some big job title or a solid paycheck, but if you want to be a happy stay-at-home mom or dad, and your partner is OK with that, then that's great too!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

There are too many things going on that cause you to feel like you're under extreme pressure to perform.

It's enough to drive a person crazy. You have to take a break, Gemini. A little home stay or vacay can do your body and mind wonders.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Life has become suddenly stressful, and for what? You have bills to pay, and people that demand your time and energy.

You just want to have fun, Cancer. It's not too hard to do, but it will require you to stand up for yourself and stop letting others dictate what your world is going to look like.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You're dealing with someone who seems to have a skewed outlook on life. They think they know what's best for you when their own life is in tatters.

It's not good to let people get an inch in when you sense they are encroaching into space that they don't belong. Put your foot down, Leo. Give them a taste of your territorial roar.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You have been doing a great job paying attention to the details, and this is no time to stop. Journal your thought and explore how you're really feeling.

You may discover that tomorrow once you've put it all on paper something amazing happens offering you the special insight you didn't have before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People have arguments all of the time. You can't carry a grudge. It's unhealthy.

What you need to do is decide if this fight was one that defined the future of your relationship and if you can resolve it or need to find another way to handle the conflict civilly and healthily. You know what needs to be done. Trust yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

There's street smart and book smarts. Life has given you a degree in both. You are too sharp to play dumb because you don't want to appear to be nerdy or hurt anyone's ego.

This is your life too, Scorpio. You have to be who you are; don't hide your knowledge. It's earned and meant to be used wisely.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Happiness and joy. That's what this world needs. Let yourself have those big, belly laughs. Life is way too short to stress out over things that don't matter, Sagittarius.

You can choose to live a life filled with remorse and stress or walk away from all that and embrace an entire world of hope waiting for you with open arms.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation has a funny way of tapping you on the shoulder just when you think you're strong enough to avoid it.

You might feel the craving to give in on your diet or to quit your sobriety today but don't.

This is too important of a decision and you just need to take things one moment at a time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Don't worry about the money. It will come through for you when you start to head in the direction of your dreams.

The universe always manifests what you need at the right time. You have never been disappointed, and when the answer is no, that only means something better is coming to you later.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Arguments that seem to deflate your motivation and emotional drive can be hard to overcome.

But, things here are not going to stay the same. You need to let things go and if something is going to happen it will - you don't have to do anything but show up!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.