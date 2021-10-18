3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Someone They Love Good-bye During The Moon Opposite Mercury Starting October 19, 2021

One of the most heartbreaking events a person can go through is when they recognize that they have to say good-bye to someone they love.

This isn't because of a death, but due to circumstances that make it impossible to move forward with that person. Irreconcilable differences, and all that.

This kind of situation can happen to any two people, but when we get to that place, where we know without a shadow of a doubt that we have to say good-bye to someone we really do love - it takes both courage and determination to go through with it.

Saying good-bye is what ends the pain, but getting to that place is what demands the most from us. It's the 'idea' of saying good-bye that often times prevents us from actually doing it.

And yet, for some, it's an inevitability. Toxic relationships need an ending or they continue to rot a person's soul - someone has to be the one to make it official: "this is good-bye."

Mercury's presence in our sky influences the speed by which something like this can happen, and when the Moon Opposite Mercury transits, we may find that the only way to it is through it. It's time to say good-bye.

Zodiac Signs Who Tell Someone They Love Good-Bye During The Moon Opposite Mercury Starting October 19, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are usually not one to hesitate when it comes to removing someone from your life, Leo. You're not the person who likes to stick around for abuse, nor do you have the patience to deal with people who trouble you in any way.

Your feeling has always been to nip it in the bud and move on. Canceling people is no biggie to you, and if they don't like it - they will get over it soon enough. No harm done, eh?

And then, there's now - October 19, the day that brings you Moon Opposite Mercury, and with it comes the idea that you have been keeping someone in your life - someone who brings you endless amounts of heartache and trouble - simply because you really do love this person.

But they really do try your nerves to the point where you've come to realize there's nothing good here, and the promise is only for more pain.

This is the day you will say good-bye to this person - you've hit a wall, and now, you know it's impenetrable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

October 19, 2021 is going to usher in a few very deep, mixed feelings for you. Because the Moon is both Trine Venus and Opposite Mercury, you will come to know something inevitable: you must say good-bye to someone you love.

Love of self has conquered here, and that means if you're to keep up that self love maxim, then you need to end your relationship - completely - with someone in your life who loves you less than you love you.

You have your attachments, just as everyone else does, but you also realize that this one attachment - this person who's been in your life forever and only takes without giving - must go.

There is no place in your growth for this person. There is no longer a space for someone in your life who can only usurp your energy, without ever replenishing it. You may love them, but you will need to set them free - for good.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There is someone in your life that you must let go of. Nobody can tell you not to - as only you know the reasons why you must say good-bye to this person.

They hurt you - and they never stop hurting you. It's as if they can not control themselves; it's like they are compelled to treat you like garbage - and they've done this to you for a life time, which probably means it's a family member.

You have been thinking of saying an official good-bye to them for years, but this transit - Moon Opposite Mercury makes it feel all the more pending; the only way you'll ever be happy is to cut this person out of your life.

You may still love them - that may last forever, but you know for certain that communicating with them is a no-no. Here's an even harsher reality for you to deal with: this person probably doesn't love you back.

While it won't be easy to say good-bye, you know now that this is your only choice.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda