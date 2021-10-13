One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 14, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, October 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Libra, the Moon remains in Aquarius which is represented by the Star tarot card.

Our one card tarot reading for October 14, 2021, is about transitions that involve other people.

Thursday's numerology expresses the energy of a Master Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 11/2 include World leaders Al Gore, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Colin Powell, Jackie Kennedy, and the list can go on and on.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you just don't get what you want, and it can hurt your pride. You may not like knowing that others witness you failing, but remember, Aries. They are also seeing you dust off and get back into the game again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Emotionally, you're reeling. Everything is happening too fast you can't keep up with it all. You need to take a moment to let the spin stop. Regroup. Stop pushing through. Give yourself time to breathe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You have to start somewhere. If you don't know where to begin reconsider your objective. Take advantage of organizations that help businesses get their feet off the ground. The advice is free, so why not take it?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You dodged a bullet this time, aren't you glad? You nearly walked into that trouble but instead listened to your instincts. You need to do that more often, Cancer, as this is a trait that will do wonders for your self-esteem.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You don't always have to have the last word. So what? Someone else seems to want to push buttons and start an argument. Block them. They don't need to know you're upset by their rants.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It's amazing how so many people trying to help complicate things. You can do the planning. Assign people roles. Organize. It will work out better for everyone involved and mostly for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You didn't need to fight your battles after all. Your family and friends created a cushion for you by defending you instead. Embrace their help. Let them deal with this problem for today. Tomorrow, when you're stronger, you can pick back up where you left off.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Not every emotion needs your attention, and you're learning not to be so impulsive. It's good when you can avoid acting out without really thinking. It's a sign of maturity and growth. Good for you!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You have been providing for everyone. It's time that you provided for yourself too. You have a vision of what that would look like. Write it down and review it a bit more than you think you can do. You'll figure it out. These things take time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You don't have to push through every time you feel you have to meet an important goal. Some things work themselves out. You may not even need to do anything. The universe will handle this problem for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You got a lucky break from all the bad luck you've been experiencing. The negative and energy vampires of your life seem to have lost interest in bothering you. They have other enemies to work against and you'll likely not feel their pressure again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You are done fighting. It's time to make love and stop the war. Love what you do. Focus on the good. You really do get more good when you start to offer honey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.