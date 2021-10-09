One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 10, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, October 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Sagittarius which is associated with Jupiter, and the Temperance tarot card.

Our one card tarot reading for October 10, 2021, is about self-care.

The Sagittarius Moon pairs nicely with the energy of a 7.

Sunday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 7, the Seeker, the most spiritual number and one that is signature for the gift of writing.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7s include Queen Elizabeth, Marilyn Monroe, and Katherine Hepburn.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're starting from scratch and you might not know what the future holds, but hey, being optimistic has its positives.

Just don't brag about the future, right? Everyone knows that you're hustling. Let the results of your efforts speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You love to give! And, this card indicates that there will be plenty of opportunities for you to care and show love toward others.

It's your compassion that shines so brightly when you are there for others. It's what makes people appreciate you, even if they don't say so.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Nothing happens by accident. You have to spend money to make it - or so they say.

So when you have a little bit of coin, invest in yourself. Buy things that make your life easier and give you time back where you need it the most.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have to be financially responsible right now. So try to avoid being careless. Live within your means.

Be frugal. A little bit goes a long way, especially when you are paying close attention to what you spend in comparison to what you make.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Be around people who fuel you and give you the desire to make beautiful things.

You don't always have to go it alone, but do try to avoid toxic people who drain you of your vital energy. You need to be mindful of who you allow in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Trust your feelings. Yes, sometimes they aren't right, but most of the time, you're spot on, Virgo.

You know when your inner voice has captured the truth of a situation. Don't second guess yourself. Listen to what your heart has to say.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Being overly emotional when you know you need to remain calm is so hard to do.

You may feel like your feelings are getting the best of you right now. Don't let them. Try to regroup. Step aside from the problem and regain self-control.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Betrayal is so hard to get through. And, when you have had someone you love stab you in the back it's a mortal wounding.

You may never be the same again, but then again, you'll be smarter, wiser and tougher.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There are some things that need to change, but there are also memories tradition has provided to you.

Family. The idea of how things ought to be. They sound strict and restrictive, but they also give you structure and security.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Fight for the right things. There are battles you need to endure and when it's your turn to war with the underdog, don't avoid it.

You have every right to push back when you feel that it's necessary. There is too much on the line for you not to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Try not to think too much. There are times when you just have to make a snap decision. Overthinking is only going to lead you to confusion, anxiety, and despair.

Decide what you will do, and do it. When you need to make adjustments do them at the time necessary.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You get a second change. Another opportunity comes your way. You have a chance to get it right this time, Pisces.

A do-over is going to be so good for you. This is the lucky break you needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.