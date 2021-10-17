Your weekly love horoscope for October 18 - 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs with an astrology forecast for your relationships, dating, and friendships.

Starting Monday, the Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Libra, and things start to wind down for Libra season.

The Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aries on Wednesday the 20th of October.

After such a long retrograde period in which we felt stalled, we will see two more planets turn direct this week.

Jupiter and Mercury retrograde ends bring our total of direct planets to four in all. This is why the last couple of weeks have seemed less intense.

The brakes are off of anything that has been moving slow and will spur us into the next chapter of our lives.

Retrogrades have a purpose, but it doesn’t mean that we always enjoy them.

They usually tend to slow us down, to have us reflect more quietly on what we’ve been going through and where we want to go from here.

During this time, they help bring healing and acceptance to past relationship traumas and allow us to be able to learn so that we can start to do better.

But no matter how necessary this period is, there usually comes a time when we feel held back from taking action to move forward.

With two more planets turning direct this week, Mercury and Jupiter, join Saturn and Pluto already direct.

This is a lot of conjoined energy between the four which rule communications, the future, karmic lessons, and divine timing as well as any secrets or our unseen truths and desires.

This week may feel like almost everything is happening at once as we’re suddenly feeling cleared from the past and excited about being able to step into our future.

It may take a couple of days to become accustomed to this energy as we are now called to enter into a different frame of mind and even life.

We will see greater opportunities arise where we will have to speak our truth and make a choice.

There will be chances to leave behind what isn’t working, to make decisions and choices that we’ve been stalled to make, and with all of this, the chance to truly step forward and claim the life and love that we’ve been working towards.

The Full Aries Moon will help push us along this path while entering Scorpio Season will intensify any emotions or relationships to the point that we feel a huge draw and pull be with the person that sets our soul on fire. While that may sound dramatic, the combination of the two will ask nothing less.

The week ahead is one to go into with a clear plan and intention for what we want to build, clarity around lessons learned, and the readiness to no longer put off what we have been in our relationships and instead make the decision to surrender.

Because even if it may seem everything is happening at once, it’s still all happening exactly as it’s meant to.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 24, 2021:

Monday, October 18, 2021— Mercury turns direct in Libra

Communication turns with an eye on the future, lessons feel like they are finally learned, and we are feeling freer to let our past go so that we can enjoy the love we have.

Jupiter turns direct in Aquarius

Many lessons around abundance, worthiness and the future that often terrifies us will feel as if they are brought greater peace.

We will be more able to move forward, challenges and blocks seem to dissipate or at the very least no longer are a reason to not take a chance. This is a return of optimism and hope.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021—Mars in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

Anything that we start now will find great success, including the new steps within our relationships that we’re feeling called to take. An excellent time to take a chance on love.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021—Full Moon in Aries

Determination and passion lead this moon and could produce some unexpected but very positive changes.

With many of the planets now direct, this full moon will have us acting on all of the lessons we’ve been absorbing recently.

Thursday, October 21, 2021—Mars in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

This transit potentially brings up issues of power and control specifically within relationships.

Make sure that you are working as a team to plan anything for the future, and if it’s someone from the past, remember that if we’ve made peace with it, then we also no longer need to control it.

Saturday, October 23, 2021—The Sun moves into Scorpio.

The start of Scorpio Season is here, and with it a chance to get deep into our emotions. Relationships become more intense and our feelings more black and white. Either we are or we aren’t, there is no halfway in love.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a big week of energetic shifts for you. Many of the thoughts and decisions that you’ve been considering lately will find a resolution.

This isn’t the same thing as peace, but you will be clear on what you need to do to move ahead in your life. Take the plunge and tackle things as they come up.

It’s not necessary to push anything this week as enough will arise that will ask you to deal with it.

Remember your truth and all of the lessons that you’ve recently learned regarding the life that truly aligns with you and you’ll be sure that from this moment forward, that is what you will create.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Broken promises may hurt but they also offer clarity about not only who someone truly is, but what the purpose of a relationship was.

With so much forward movement, any recent heartbreak will be reaching a new level of healing this week prompting you to be able to close the door once and for all on any chapters that you’ve kept rereading.

Even though you may not be prone to outbursts if this week calls you to speak your truth more boldly than you have before, allow yourself the chance.

Sometimes what you need to do is the very thing that you’re most uncomfortable with, especially when it comes to setting boundaries.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s amazing how once we forgive ourselves and truly make the choice to move forward that we suddenly open our lives and hearts in ways that we could never have previously imagined.

There’s no point this week in second-guessing ourselves or in even looking back much longer. Allow yourself the chance to find a resolution to what has happened.

Take it all in and find a way for it to make you better without making you bitter. Love and new chances are always on the horizon, sometimes it’s just a matter of looking in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will be feeling more like yourself as we head towards Scorpio Season even if those around you seem to be scrambling for solid footing.

There has been a big phase of you coming into your own the past few months and no longer apologizing for what makes you, you. But the next part of the journey is making sure that the people that you have the closest honor this as well.

Whether this is friendships or relationships, there is no more sacrificing yourself in order to be the good wife, girlfriend, or even friend that another might need.

It’s not selfish to put yourself first, but necessary. This is the beginning of you deciding what you will no longer accept so you can make room for what you will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Expect this week to feel a bit mentally confused as suddenly things become clear. While this itself may not make sense initially, it seems that things aren’t exactly what you’ve been telling yourself.

Especially about a particular relationship.

Sometimes the stories that we tell ourselves keep us safe, or keep us from putting ourselves out there again, even if they aren’t true.

Look this week for where the truth is coming through instead of the stories that you’ve told yourself and be prepared to pivot because once you take this acceptance in, it opens up a whole world of options that you never considered.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you stand up for yourself, you also must be prepared that some people will step away.

While this can be hurtful, there’s also a beauty in being able to finally see who has really been on our side all along and who was only pretending or in it for what they could get.

It’s not always easy taking the road of self-worth, but when you do you also guarantee that you’re setting clear and healthy boundaries for those around you, including those you see in a romantic light. Don’t cry over what or who leaves, instead look for who stays.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

After feeling so much all over the place recently, you’ll begin to feel more grounded this week.

It doesn’t mean that it will be easy to make that transition, but as you move through the week things will become clearer and it won’t feel so difficult to stick to this new path that you’ve begun to create.

Don’t be surprised if lovers make a sudden exit or those in the past try one last time to test your boundaries.

Sometimes relationships don’t come back because they are meant to be, but so we are tested to see if we’re truly ready for the next level of our relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take some time for joy this week. With so much healing that has gone on recently, it’s important to take the opportunities for happiness as they come.

Instead of looking at everything as a potential threat or something that could hurt you, look for where you’re overcomplicating things because of your own worthiness about being happy.

Sometimes we don’t always accept something, not because we don’t want it, but because we’ve never had it.

Look for where things are happening that are truly different from any past relationship or situation and be willing to take a chance. Remember things don’t change unless we do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is an exciting week as relationship matters start to become easier to deal with. Easy might be a stretch, but at least you know where your heart is now which makes all the difference.

Allow yourself the ability to move forward, and to incorporate much of what you learned, especially about having and being deserving of the importance of both roots and wings in relationships.

A whole new chapter is currently beginning for you and while you’ve done so much work already, it’s okay to step into the action phase, because fully ready or not, the time has come.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Allow yourself to fall in love this week. Whether it’s with a new person, an existing partner, yourself or even in life. See what is wonderful about what you have created, focusing not on how far you have left to go but on how far you’ve previously come.

There have been huge mountains of healing you’ve conquered and strides in personal growth and health.

All of this has allowed you to be in the position to do things differently, but only if you believe in yourself. Just because you’re used to things going badly, doesn’t mean that they will. Take a chance and have some faith in love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week has you settling more into this new chapter that you’ve been creating in your life.

This will allow you to set yourself up for deeper healing and happiness in the months ahead.

The one thing to reflect on though is to make sure you are honoring all of your feelings about what it is you need in a relationship.

Even if you are creating a unique one from the ground up, it doesn’t mean that you still can’t ask for more traditional aspects to be present.

This is the time when you should feel free to ask and create whatever it is that is calling to your heart, after all, it’s never wrong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is more than just a beautiful fairytale. It’s real. The kind that wakes you up on a Sunday morning next to you instead of the memories of a dream you just had.

This is what the theme for you this week is as you shift from dreaming about the next chapter to living it.

There may be some room for adjustment and even receiving as you find yourself no longer living in lack, but make sure you allow yourself to truly accept the truth of what is manifesting around you.

Allow yourself to enjoy what you’ve dreamed of for so long.

