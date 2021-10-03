One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, October 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Lead by example is the best thing to do on Monday.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and we are starting the week putting our best foot forward.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 1, the leader.

Our one card tarot reading for October 4, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 1 include American actors Sally Fields and Tom Hanks.

What does Monday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You're carrying a lot of responsibility right now, and this card is not saying it's going to lighten up.

Sad to say, it may double and get even more intense. You need to take your work seriously right now. Everyone is monitoring all that you say and do. Keep your focus!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You are the one that people need in their life right now. You're honest, open and determined - all these are traits that make you stand out from others and get the respect you crave.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You aren't really listening to what other people are trying to warn you about.

You think you know what it is that you want but there's so many other things you've got going on, but you will have to pick one to focus on the most.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have a strong intuition about something and the timing is also showing up for you. You will have an amazing time figuring out all the moving parts.

The truth is you've earned your place in the crowd. You're a cut above the rest, and everything eventually falls into place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can't keep fighting with everyone all of the time. It isn't healthy.

Sometimes you just have to let things go and forget about helping when you just can't.You're tired and deserve some reset. Take it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Trust your instincts. This project seems a little bit much right now.

Maybe your heart knowns why and can use some of your time to discover what happened.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's time to put your best foot forward and do what you know you need to do. Others are wasting time.

They might not even be interested. Don't wait around for their efforts unless they want to work with you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You had a chance to do things a certain way but choose to go the opposite. There is nothing wrong with that. You had to do what worked for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Trust your inner voice. Things happen in the way that it's meant to be. Everything is going to fall into place.

Believe in your heart, your goals, your vision. It's all going to be as you will it to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You instincts aren't doing for you what they ordinarily did, and it could be that you have so many opinions coming your way.

Remember that you are the ultimate decider of your fate and destiny. You get to decide what that will look like for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are a bit held back right now. That's why you're not seeing as much progress as you would like.

Too many promises and obligations. You need to hold back on saying yes when asked. Only take on the things that you feel are right for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Your feelings are all confused right now. You don't know what you want or what you need.

You have a list of what has worked, and you may have your pulse on things that were effective in the past, but now it's time for results.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.