Love Horoscope For Monday, October 4, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, October 4, 2021.

We don't like to compromise, even when in love, except on Monday that may change.

Love can make you change your mind on Monday as the Moon in particular Virgo speaks with Pluto in Capricorn in harmonious ways.

Lovers who work hard on their relationship to make things better will find that the day brings so much support toward their efforts.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, October 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're carrying the lion's share of the work in your relationship during the Moon trine Pluto, and whatever you're doing builds trust and recognition from the person you love.

It's in the little details that you do that matter. It's not what you say, Aries. It's going to be in the way you let your love show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The right mood could be what changes your point of view about love during the Moon trine Pluto, and this is the little nudge you needed to get past your jaded sense that all relationships don't work out.

You weren't designed to be alone or single for your whole life, anyway. You're ruled by the planet love - enough said.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's almost the year 2022, so if your parents and family are difficult to win over by the one you've chosen to love, you might decide it's not even worth trying anymore.

The Moon trine Pluto brings challenges to your priorities and you may put love over duty to others because you're tired of trying to live to a standard you don't believe in any more. It's your life, and it's time to live like it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want things to change, don't assume your partner will read you mind or magically know you've got something to say.

You will have to be the one to speak up during the Moon trine Pluto, and wearing your heart on your sleeve is more than worth it. It's what will change your love life for the better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You need a better plan or else you're both going to waste a lot of money.

The Moon trine Pluto can have you noticing when you're both buying the same things thinking that you are out of stuff from home and wanting to just take ownership and get things done.

Maybe it's time to have a plan in place so that the next time one of you decides to go shopping, you know who has what planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you deem to be sweet, romantic warm and endearing may not be someone else's cup of tea.

It's hard to find the right compromise but during the Moon trine Pluto you and your partner are wide open for change.

You can bring up what really makes your heart swoon, and why not surprise your mate by doing what you wished they would do for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to find a neutral place to talk. Home is not it, and during the Moon trine Pluto trying to have a deep, important conversation at home could blow up for you.

Someone is going to have their guards up and you may come across as having the upper hand when you are in your home-base. Take it to a restaurant or a park where you both on on level-ground, then have your chat there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A road trip can be so romantic, even if you're just driving around with the windows down playing your favorite songs.

The Moon trine Pluto is the perfect time for a long car ride holding hands and remember what it was that brought the two of you together in the first place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're going to be bringing in the bread, and your honey is going to feel so excited for you.

The Moon trine Pluto emphasizes financial security and the exchange of money for your hard work.

You may feel as though you have a lot more to play with right now, and you can buy a few things for your place.

It will feel so good to treat your self and to be the one who does the spoiling.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's what you've been dreaming of that starts to clarify during the Moon trine Pluto transit.

You start to see yourself in ways that you didn't recognize before. This will truly change how you view your ties to another, especially one person that you were unsure of until now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The person you depended on the most is human, too. They put their pants on one leg at a time like everyone else.

So, when the Moon trine Pluto takes place it brings up your interaction with the people in your life that you want to be close to, and yet, also want to keep yourself distant from.

Not everyone needs to remain in one type of relationship with you when it's time to change your needs. You've grown.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A friend could be the disruptor of your relationship right now. This may or may not be a good thing during Moon trine Pluto.

Either way, you may feel like you have someone who is trying to increase their intensity because their intention is to have you all to themselves.

