Love Horoscope For Wednesday, September 29, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 29, 2021.

With the Sun in Libra, our mind and hearts are geared toward relationships but one little known fact about Libra is that it is also the sign of the general - and even though Libra is ruled by the goddess of love when it's time to fight for something or to defend, the scales aren't afraid to do so. Calculatedly.

The Sun is conjunct heated Mars and this ramps up our protective stance, even in self-protective ways. But, Saturn brings some structure and reservedness into the mix as it speaks to Venus in Scorpio over the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to tell who to trust right now, and you might want to avoid being overly naive when you feel this way.

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of hidden enemies, and there may be problems with clarity.

Red flags can be right before your eyes, and you may miss them. Try to be selective about who you trust with your heart. For now, let logic lead the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not all friends are in your life for the right reason.

They may mean well, but deep inside someone is jealous of you and you're about to find out who. Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of friends.

And sometimes the lines of friendship get blurred making it difficult to see who really is there for you and you can trust. You may have someone whose real purpose isn't to be your friend but a lover. This can be a dealbreaker for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your work is starting to creep into your personal life, and it's a time-robber that needs to be pushed back on.

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of career, and you might be so thankful for work that you're willing to make more sacrifices than you should, and it's off-setting all other areas of your life, and that's a problem. Stay professional, Gemini.

Even if your job wants more of you, they may not really need to have it. Spare your energy and give your best while there. Not when you're off the clock.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a lot to share but someone may not see eye-to-eye with you, and it can be that they aren't saying so, but in your heart, you can feel it. Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of beliefs.

Not being like-minded can be a real dealbreaker. You. may be ready to call it quits, and this might not mean you'll break up or get a divorce, but the topics of religion, politics, and Covid, could just be off the table completely for good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you thought would be there from a friend is not actually coming through. You keep being told to wait but is it that they are working on it or just stringing you along?

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of shared resources, and you are getting a quick lesson on why it's good to have friends, but also best to depend on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your love may be coming to an end, but it's not that things are over forever.

They are just changing into something new and you're learning to live separate lives as friends. Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of commitment.

Some things are good while they last, but they may not be forever. The memories will always be with you, and now you get to create new ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Once you get a few of these items out of the way, your schedule will be clear for love and more fun. It's hard to concentrate on romance when your to-do list is a mile long.

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of daily duties, and there are certain things on your plate that may not even be relative anymore.

Double-check before jumping to the things you promised to do today. Someone's plans may have changed, and they don't need you there for them in that way anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of romance, and things are starting to improve in your love life.

You have a lot of great ideas for a wonderful evening with someone special. But, how will you pull it off? You'll want to make sure that everything is lined up the way you want them to be. Assume nothing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of home, and there are things changing but are you noticing?

You have been tuning certain things out, and it could be for the right reason. Life has been stressful, but it's time to dial back in.

Making your family feel like they are united isn't easy but some of the problems you've faced are starting to fade making space for unity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sharing from the heart is a beautiful thing. Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of communication, and pretty lies can be told without much trouble from someone you trust.

This can hurt your trust, and you'll want to be proactive. Someone's dishonesty will start to reveal itself and this lie can be harsh but you'll want to know why they felt like you couldn't handle the truth. What's their reason?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money is a problem that needs addressing, especially during Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of money.

Your ability to make ends meet is feeling tougher, and you may need to ask for help from a friend or your partner, even if you don't want to.

Teaming up can be hard to do when you disagree or feel stressed out about financial matters, but once you get through this patch, your love bond will have tightened up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus trines Neptune in Pisces activating your sector of identity and illusions start to lift, but first, they grow more intense.

Even you can be a shapeshifter, especially in the name of love. this gets old after a while. Who you are and what you want is changing, but do you like what you're becoming. If not, work on it, even if it means disappointing other people.

This is a normal part of life and happens to everyone. Try not to fight it, Pisces, it's good for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.