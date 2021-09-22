3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartbreak Ends During Mercury Square Pluto Starting September 23, 2021

There are three zodiac signs whose heartbreak ends during Mercury square Pluto starting September 23, 2021, and the timing could not be better.

Astrology supports healing for Gemini, Cancer, and Scorpio and it shows beginning this Thursday.

When we have a transit such as Mercury Square Pluto, starting on September 23, 2021, we are looking at heated discussion and unwavering opinion.

Mercury square Pluto is transformative, and this is the kind of cosmic event that can tear people apart due to simple things such as a war of words or a mere disagreement.

Thursday's astrology forecast predicts that heartbreak feels its final pangs, right before ending permanently.

It may sound like a negative, but it's exactly what's needed in order for us to move on to a new and better place. It's the perfect astrological transit that accompanies the phrase, "In order to get to it, you have to go through it."

If you are still feeling the sting of a breakup, or even a parting of ways that happened a long time ago - one that still brings pain - then you can prepare yourself for that last move: the one that brings closure.

Thursday is the time when we come to terms with our heartbreak; we now know that it's time to move on.

That isn't an easy thing to do - moving away from the comfort of feeling pain is an odd thing - nobody wants to feel emotional pain, and yet we certainly do fight for the right to hold on to it indefinitely.

This is the transit that will make our passage smooth and possible. Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn is the transit where we will finally see an end to our heartbreak and pain.

The three signs that will experience this ending are as such...

Zodiac Signs Whose Heartbreak Ends During Mercury Square Pluto Starting September 23, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury, your ruling planet, heading up the transit, you'll be influenced to the point of action, meaning you will notice that you are finally ready to move on. You've been dealing with heartbreak for years, Gemini, and it's become something you're used to.

You carry your heartbreak around like a baby blanket, and while it gives you an odd comfort, it also keeps you from growing and evolving into the amazing creature you are destined to be. This transit - in Pluto, is going to have an awakening effect on your psyche.

It will be as if you suddenly cannot take another minute of this old, old heartbreak - out of nowhere, you will begin to see this pain as a burdensome waste of your time. This will allow you to let go of it. But every minute that you did spend was necessary; it could be no other way.

Your pain had to take its course, and now you are ready to crown the threshold and walk into your new heartbreak-free life. This is promising and thrilling. Good for you, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself doing some very deep thinking during this transit, Cancer - and what you're going to come up with will be a way out of your pain and into a new version of you.

That's right - you are going to update yourself, and it's going to look like a definitive decision to move forward and release the dregs of the past.

No one knows better than you how much you've kept yourself back, and during Mercury Square Pluto it's going to hit you hard; you are made for more than just pining over some old love - what an absolute waste of time this has been.

They aren't coming back, and even if they wanted to, you don't want them - so, what's the point in even dwelling on them or the breakup? There is no point.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

And when this hits, you'll be out the proverbial door faster than lightning. What's good is that you will recognize this heartbreak as temporary, and truly unnecessary. Heartbreak did its work, and now you are completely ready for a better future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The most obvious effect of Mercury Square Pluto, for you, Scorpio, will show up in an intense amount of defensiveness.

You will feel so protective of your own misery that you won't want to be challenged by anyone, over it.

This means that you've held on to heartbreak for so long that you don't know how destructive its been, nor do you realize how moody and irritable you've gotten due to its effect on you.

When the transit occurs, you may get a reprieve, and you should take full advantage of this; you do not need to carry this weight around any longer, Scorpio.

What happened in the past is not coming back, nor is it going to give you any further insight. You must let go of this heartbreak, and you must take advantage of the clearing that this transit provides for you.

Move forward with the revolution of the world - do not become an obstacle to your own personal growth. The only way to let go is to trust that letting go will lead to a better place - and it will. Trust the universe, Scorpio - this is your big opportunity; don't let it pass you by.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda