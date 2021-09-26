Love Horoscope For Monday, September 27, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 27, 2021.

Communication is core to a loving relationship, but talk goes well beyond what we say. Our body language, attitude, and limitations in personality come into view during Monday's Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn transit.

Mercury is retrograde in Libra, so be prepared. The push of transformative Pluto to make changes externally may not jive well with some zodiac signs who are doing inner work.

Anger can rule the day. So have some stress-relieving activities such as exercise, therapy appointments, or a friend on speed-dial planned just in case.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love is work, Aries, and you know that you have to put in the hours.

Work can pull you away from romance, but only for a few days. Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of career. So, ask your mate for a chance to make things right.

Schedule a dinner date for later in the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are all caught up with what it is that needs to be fixed in your relationship. And, this is a good time to explore the heart of your mate and see what will make you both happy.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of higher learning. Look for ways to connect with each other at the end of the day. Play a trivia game together or learn more about each other's childhood and history.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You want to be the best provider and supportive partner you can be. That will require a deep dive into your finances, too.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of shared resources. Put a plan in place with your mate to see what each of your strengths are and how you can team up in a way that makes you a power couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have been keeping to yourself late, but now it's time to get out there and spend time with the people you love.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of relationships. Make a dinner night or pick up the phone and call. You can even do a video chat over dinner and catch up with friends and family that live a distance away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do things that bring out the best in you and reduces stress. This will have you purring like a kitten, Leo.

With Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of health, you need to rest, relax and have more fun. Don't let life take you in a direction you know isn't good for you overall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't have to stick to a routine just because it's something you always do.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of romance, so doing things in a new way can be a lot of fun. Maybe plan a vacation or check out an escape room. Ask your partner what they would like to try, and be open to fresh ideas.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are lots of things you can do at home to bring an element of coziness and romance into your living space. Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of the home.

Bake cookies tonight. Put on the crockpot and make your favorite chili. Start planning for the holidays and imagine your house as a safe place where everyone is happy and enjoys being together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Say what you really want to say, and think it through, as you could sound too assertive for someone's heart. Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of communication.

You might really want to have a heart-to-heart talk, but the timing is not right. Maybe gather your feelings in writing to process what you're really thinking and see if you feel the same way tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can't have it all, and you might not want to either. Money could be a factor, and you may decide that you just don't want to invest in things that have less value.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of money. Your thrifty side is activated and you are thinking about saving, keeping things in your own control, and not exchanging your time for thrills as a way to replace emptiness or love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know what you want and need, but pursuing it is another matter.

Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of identity. This is the time to work on yourself and not try to fix a person who does not want to change.

Pull back, Capricorn. The time to be a person's cheerleader may be nearly over, and you will want to revive yourself after feeling disappointed by their poor decision-making.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things happen for a reason. A call is made. An email is sent out, and a friend request comes to you on social media.

An ex can return when Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn brings attention to your sector of karma. This can be a time for closure and a way to say goodbye that you didn't have the chance to do right before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People change, and you change. This could be why the relationship is not working out. You're making room for new friends during Mercury square Pluto in Capricorn.

When these planetary energies bring attention to your sector of friends, things start to shift. You can try to fight it, but you may miss out on meeting your next soulmate and growing in ways you never dreamed of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.