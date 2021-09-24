One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, September 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Conversations can become problematic when there's a Sun and Moon in air signs.

We are chatting, thoughtful, and curious. Gossip can be a problem.

The Sun is in the sign of Libra, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Saturday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 3, the communicator.

Our one card tarot reading for September 25, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 3 include American journalist Barbara Walters, and American singer and songwriter David Bowie.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You want cold, hard facts because decisions you need to make are too tough without some sort of guidance, but the thing is that your heart holds all the truth that you need.

You can listen to advise, and ask all the questions you want, but at the end of the day what matters is how your heart feels once you've made a decision.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

It's hard to get moving but once you start you will find it easier to keep the momentum flowing.

Procrastination can be a liar, slowly telling you that your goal is unimportant or irrelevant.

However, you know that you wanted this project to happen from the beginning. So, keep that promise you've made to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's not like you to retreat from all the excitement of life, but there are times when even you need to call a time out from the world.

A little retreat is exactly what you need. Get cozy. Spend some leisure time in bed and read, write or sleep This will do your soul some good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You have a lot going on in your life, and there are plenty of things to manage, but you cannot do it all.

You have to be willing to allow other people to help you when they can. It's not being a burden to allow others to love on you; that's what being part of a family is all about.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You have been working so hard to learn a new skill and to get a job just right. There comes a time to move away from the student role and into the leadership position.

Trust yourself to do things to the highest ability. Even if you feel that this is a big jump from passenger to driver's seat, you would not have made it here if you weren't ready.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are going back and forth on your thoughts, ideas, and feelings.

There are lots of reasons why you can't make up your mind, but time is running out.

A decision eventually will need to be made. If you don't make it yourself, chances are someone will have to do it for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Stepping back and evaluating the progress you've made this far is a great practice to have.

Let things sit for a little while, and then return to it with fresh eyes. It's amazing how different it all will look to you when you've given things time to settle and your mind is fresh!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You can love people but unless they love themselves it's difficult to build a life together.

There will always be a sense that your partner is not fully committed to the happiness of your relationship because of their own sadness.

You have to see things for what they are, Scorpio, and when you do, you'll be able to start creating the life you want - with or without your significant other.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Knowing which factor is more important to your success will be the key to planning.

It's time to get back to the basics and allow yourself room to review, strategize, and plan. Give yourself the time. You deserve that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Admit when you've done wrong, and then see how to fix the problem. You are human just like everyone else.

You know when you have made a mistake, and for that reason, it's important to avoid acting or coming across as if you're denying that truth. People respect you more when you just say the truth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You knew that this wouldn't be an easy thing to do, but there is so much beneath the surface. How could you have anticipated all the emotions you'd experience?

A breakup is so difficult and painful. It's not so easy to say that your love is over. You have to rebuild all the parts of your life that you shared, and it will take you some time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You finally have learned that rushing does not help you at all. You can't go forging ahead without knowing where you are headed or how things will work out.

A visual guide or some sort of roadmap will help you to manage plans better. Rather than deny the fact that you need these things, just ask.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.