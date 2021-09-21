One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 22, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun enters the seventh solar house, and Libra season begins. The Moon remains in the sign of Aries. We have a polarity of us vs others, and being humanistic wins.

Wednesday's numerology expresses the energy of 9, the Humanitarian, which is about helpfulness and giving back to others.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include American actor and director Harrison Ford and American author Jack Canfield.

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

You need a little bit of guidance, and this may come to you through a friend who is willing to share their wisdom generously.

This is a great opportunity for you, and you will want to carve out some time to listen and enjoy their company without distractions or disruption.

It's so much nicer to get what you need from someone who is genuinely interested in your future and well-being.

One conversation could become the beginning of a mentorship you have always wanted in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Letting go isn't easy. At first, you become aware that things are changing, and then, slowly with time you start to go through the painful process of realizing that you've outgrown your situation and need to go in different directions.

There are things that you need to know about this moment in time, but the lessons are what you will take with you.

You are moving on to bigger and better things. There's no reason for you to feel as if you're losing out. In fact, you're gaining.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Slow down for a little while. Take some time to get to know who you are and what it is that you stand for.

You have a lot of things going on in your life. You don't need to be worried about what others will think of you. Instead, connect with yourself.

Tune into your inner voice. Let your heart soften and give yourself a chance to breathe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Keep your chin up, Cancer. Good things are coming your way even if you feel as though your life is full of burdens and difficulties.

The Sun tarot card is a signal that despite all that you have to endure, there is a rainbow at the end of this storm.

Life is teaching you something invaluable and you need to go through this journey in order to build your character.

In fact, these troubles are going to be the foundation that becomes a steppingstone to bigger things in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Lean on your faith as it will help you to understand when some thing is working against you.

You know what you believe to be true, so when someone is trying to teach you to think in a way that is incongruent with your own thoughts and feelings, it’s ok to reject them.

You aren’t here to be converted or to follow the crowd. Your mind and spirit are yours to define for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

There is nothing wrong with being confident in who you are and owning it. In fact you are a warrior in your own right.

You have so much power inside of yourself that you have only scratched the surface of what you can accomplish in life.

You may be going through a stage where you need affirmations from others but soon you will move beyond this phase of your life and then realize your worth without anyone else having to tell you that you have value.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You may meet lots of people whom you find to be interesting and even intriguing, but unless someone truly captures your heart you should not settle when it comes to love.

It’s not really about choosing one person over another, but more or less it’s about choosing yourself.

You deserve to be happy and satisfied in your love life, and if you settle for a person just because you think they will do something for you in the future, you may find that you miss out on the kind of love you truly want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

There’s no point in fighting over and over again about the same topic with someone.

You are going around in a circular argument, and it seems that neither or you want to bend or turn the other cheek.

It’s clear to see that you aren’t going to accomplish much other than waste your precious time. Fight for your peace of mind. Let this one go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

You are making headway in your life and that is why you see yourself accomplishing so much more than you dared to dream.

You aren’t going ever have this type of an opportunity come your way again. Savor these moments of victory. You have earned all the kudos!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are going to have to ask yourself if this is the right thing for you to do.

Only you can make that choice. You may not know until you finally move past all the doubt and fear.

When you are actively living the life you decided you could have, that’s when you will know if you’re satisfied or not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits, talents, and skills, and this is why you’re so confused by what it is you ought to do with your life.

You can’t seem to figure out what it is you love to do the most. But, not picking one is going to have your energy scattered.

Like it or not, you need to focus. This is the one thing left for you to do to make your future brighter.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can always tell when someone or something is not right, and your instincts are telling you not to accept the answer at face value.

You can tell that you’re being lied to and manipulated even.

You don’t want to be confrontational, but that’s what you have to do when you are facing a person who could be a liar.

