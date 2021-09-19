Love Horoscope For Monday, September 20, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 20, 2021.

We want to hear the truth on Monday, but not in a way that is hurtful and unkind, according to our collective love horoscopes for September 20.

Emotions run high during the Full Moon in Pisces, and it's the type of energy that makes us want to talk about our feelings openly with others.

The Moon in Pisces conjunct Neptune is a warning, however, and no matter what sign you are, it's important to heed it.

During Mercury conjunct Jupiter vulnerability and risk-taking can leave us wide open for disappointment. Breakups can happen when taking others for granted.

The day should be one where we strive to build bridges rather than burn them, and to focus on ourselves and the healing that needs to be done to be better people in our relationships with others.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s a great day to have an open and honest conversation with someone that you care very much about.

Sometimes it’s hard to say things that you feel make you vulnerable, but letting your guards down and being fully transparent is a positive thing to do today.

It will bring you closer and allow someone to see that you really do have a soft spot even if you hide it sometimes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s not a good idea to mix business and pleasure, especially when it comes down to confiding or talking about your relationship problems with someone at work.

Even though you may feel close to someone that you work with at your job, in the end, it's better to keep your relationship private and personal.

You may work things out with your significant other, and want your relationship to have respect. But if you open up too soon to people at work, you may create strife where they really didn’t need to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A lot of times people say things that they really do mean but have no intentions of following through on.

Be wary of big promises that seem to be impossible to fulfill. Someone may have a very dreamy and big heart, but their inability to be grounded within themselves can leave you feeling as though your expectations were left hanging.

Sometimes it’s OK to dream, but also understand that everyone has their shortcomings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When someone tells you a secret it’s not for you to judge them but for you to understand how to care about their needs a little bit better.

Someone will be putting a lot of confidence in you today and it’s up to you to show them that you are a person who can’t be trusted.

Remember that it takes a lot of courage for a person to share vulnerabilities with you. And when this happens, it’s a trust that requires tender loving care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you find yourself falling in love with someone you go through phases where your relationship seems to be more friends than lovers.

You’re at that comfortable place that needs a little bit of a challenge in order to return back to the romantic spark that he wants shared.

Don’t throw in the towel and some thing good, but instead try to improve it by working with the one you love but maybe forgot how to feel passionate about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You and your significant other are taking each other for granted and starting to forget why you were together. It’s part of the daily routine that you have in your life that keeps you from enjoying quality time together.

Maybe change things up a little bit by scheduling some date nights and learning how to be more individuals.

So when you come together you have something interesting and intriguing that brings the spark back into your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Now’s a good time for you to talk about your future and the type of trips and vacations you want to take together. Travel could be on the horizon.

If you were planning to visit with family during the holidays, but haven’t had a chance to talk about it with your partner, now is a good time for you to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your desire for security is stronger than ever today. This can cause you to feel very secure when something changes that was unexpected. Try not to let the dynamics of your relationship cause you to feel as though you were not enough.

People just do their own things at times, and it has nothing to do with you or who you are as a person. It’s important for you to maintain a strong sense of self-identity today.

Don't allow dynamics that you cannot control to throw you into a tailspin and cause you to feel as though your world is falling apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When an important conversation must take place clean your calendar. Turn off your phone, have someone watch the kids, don’t allow distractions to keep you away from hearing everything that needs to be said.

And, make sure that you get plenty of time to the conversation so that you do it justice and you have nothing to hold you back from finishing what you need to finish. Now is the time to look at your future with no regrets.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some days are better than others to talk about finances and spending habits. Although this is a difficult conversation to have with your mate not having it can lead to mistakes that are costly.

Bring up your family budget, moneymaking strategies, and how you can partner together as allies to pay off debt and save as much as you can for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be reflecting quite a bit on who you are as a person and comparing it to who you are when in a relationship with someone else.

You may not like what you see about your current situation and this can cause you to feel like you need to make big drastic changes right now.

You might not be able to do certain things by yourself so help from a therapist or mentor could be necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don’t let the past hold you back from having everything you want in the future especially in your love life.

Sometimes holding onto a friendship with an ex-partner can be the reason why you’re not able to move on with your love life.

If that relationship is not going to ever come back together again, you may need to ask yourself why it is that you’re making an ex a priority over everything else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.