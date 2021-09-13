Your daily horoscope for September 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The day's energy encourages thinking too much and sharing more than we ought to do. So, be careful with words.

The Moon in blunt Sagittarius will work in harmony with Mercury, the planet of communication, and Jupiter the planet of growth.

If your birthday is on September 14:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include English singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse and American rapper and songwriter Nas.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't mind working hard, Aries, and you actually enjoy the challenge as long as you get results.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of career and social status, so now is the perfect time to push through projects. You've got the tenacity and endurance to get a lot of work done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Being the top of the class is hard work, and not everyone has the time to study to get straight A's.

But with the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of higher learning, you get a lot out of cramming before a big exam. Expect to do better than you thought you would.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Play hard ball, especially if you know someone is holding out on you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources, and you need to be a little more assertive with your asks right now.

You don't need to play games or try to manipulate circumstances. Just expect what you have coming to you to be yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have faith in your love and ability to do what you said you would, even though a part of you is ready to quit and throw in the towel.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitment.

A power that comes from deep inside of you can be the very thing that helps you to see this to the end. You might struggle, but quitting is not going to be an option.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A burst of energy can come on strongly today, and you are determined to get through your to-do list.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of work, and this also includes your health sector.

Try to get back into fitness and getting your routine back in order so that you don't fall behind on goals that rely on you staying on track.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Work hard, play harder is a motto to cling to today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of play, but you don't have time for that, you might say.

It's important to have balance in your life, Virgo, even if there's too much to be done.

The next three days are wide open for fun, and you don't want to miss out on enjoying yourself when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Need repairs or work to be done in your house, schedule or get estimates and quotes.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of home, and you love when your personal space has the right esthetic.

Even if you're not ready to make decisions right now, gathering information to know what costs are will be helpful to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may come across strongly right now, and people may become intimidated by your courage to speak your mind with such boldness.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of chat, and certain conversations are unavoidable.

Despite the fact that you have an upper hand in when it comes to messaging, sensitivity is still needed.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're in a powerful position for the next few days as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money.

Investments, financial planning and seeing how to create a new revenue stream can all be accomplished without too many problems today.

Look into opportunities that may be available through your bank, job or financial planner.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have worked so hard to be where you are today, and for anyone to talk about you behind your back to say otherwise is upsetting to say the least.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of identity, and you may find that you need to protect yourself from slander this week. Be ready to defend your position and remain unwavered by gossip meant to cause you harm or discredit you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Never trust someone who stabs you in the back and then does it again.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of enemies, and it's time to clean house and remove the people in your life who seem to take you for granted and give you no reason to believe that they are in your corner.

You deserve better than that, and when you sense that a fake friend is in your life, handle it with grace, but don't let their presence become a problem later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are the type of person who is there for people when they need you the most, and you may feel called to be the strong one in the group today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friendships, and your wisdom, love, and support are exactly what a friend needs.

You know what to say, and it helps that you're so sensitive to their feelings during such a tough time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.