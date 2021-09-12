Love Horoscope For Monday, September 13, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 13, 2021.

The Sun keeps us practical while it transits the sign of Virgo. With Venus in Libra we are concerned about others more than ourselve.s

But, what would love be without good communication? The Moon in Sagittarius squares Saturn making our plans hard to complete, but Mercury speaks to Jupiter on Monday and desire goes in a new direction.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of friendships. You need some time to socialize and to have fun.

You've been putting all your energy and focus on your relationships, and yet, leaving little time for yourself.

You may have thought that you were doing good, but there are times when you just have to laugh and enjoy time on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of reputation.

You have wrapped your entire life around who you are in relationship to your job, but there's so much more beyond what you can do for others.

The day is made for you to view yourself as a multifaceted individual with many traits that have value and should be treasured.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of beliefs.

You can get what you've always wanted in life, but you need to do more than just imagine it into being. You have to take swift action and work hard for your hopes to become reality.

Want to fall in love? Don't say you need no one. Let yourself be vulnerable, Gemini. Admit that you are looking and hope to find what you're searching for soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of secrets. Having a crush on someone is hard to admit.

You might be thinking that they ought to know by how you act, but sometimes it's not the way it works. It's tough to decide if you want to take a risk and be rejected, but don't you want to know?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of partnerships.

You can easily find yourself in the right place at the right time when mingling with any crowd.

You could meet someone who feels like you've known each other for years. Your friendship circles may connect someone how showing that you have some purpose that is unknown right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of routines.

It can be romantic to find new ways to spend time together, even if it's just running around doing errands or creating meals at home.

You will bond nicely with your partner over the simple things in life, and they don't have to be expensive or extravagant today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of creativity. Love can be romantic and not boring today.

Make a little extra effort to bring a bit of spark back into your time together. Pick up some flowers or light a little candle while eating dinner together. It doesn't have to be the usual today if you don't want it to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of authority figures.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your love life may not be approved by your family or parents, but the bottom line is that you are the one who needs to be happy when you're in love. In time, they will come around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of local travel.

You get to know who a person really is once you have been in the car or flown across the country together. Make a plan to go somewhere unusual to find out if your love can withstand the test of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of personal property.

It's good to look into real estate if you're hoping to eventually have a place of your own. Even if you can't afford anything right now, you may find something surprisingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of personal development.

You can spend a whole lot of time pointing fingers at everyone else and what they have to do to make things better, but you will be more productive when working on yourself. Hard to do, but necessary for your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Big energy comes your way with Mercury trine Jupiter in Aquarius bringing focus to your sector of karma.

You may see themes in your love life that mirror past relationships. Have you considered that you are relieving a piece of your past to heal it in some way. Consider what you see that reminds you of someone else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.