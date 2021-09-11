Your daily horoscope for September 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

We want to explore things on Sunday as the energy of the Moon shifts and enters a critical phase this weekend.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Scorpio to enter the sign of Sagittarius where the First Quarter Moon will take place.

The Sun will spend the day in Virgo for the next week.

If your birthday is on September 12:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and Barry White.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Begin to enjoy the fall season.

You need to try something new, and you are ready to go out and enjoy life with all its pleasures.

This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

Try something outdoorsy or make travel plans for the holidays.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's so hard to keep something personal from people you love, but then there are times when you need to share the news with someone else first.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of secrets, and this is a good time to process your emotions with a therapist, spiritual person you trust, or a good friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your true feelings about a choice you've made with someone can come to the surface despite the fact that you were certain when you said yes.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitments, and you may decide that you need to make changes based on new information that you've gained, and not just on emotions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A pivot in your daily routine may be necessary and it's all determined by your mood.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, and chores or things that you thought you'd like to get to today can go to the back burner.

The timing may seem appropriate for a scheduling change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Deep down inside you were made to do things in a way that others don't, and your desires for more out of life are strong today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your pleasure sector and this is the perfect time to pursue your desires in life, wherever they may lead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not everything is going to run smoothly all fo the time, and personalities can clash when you least expect it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and the family, and moods, sadness and things that are difficult can overshadow your love today.

But, try not to let what's emotional cause you to lose sight of your care for people. Things can change in a day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You speak through the heart, and it's not easy for you to do all of the time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication, and your thoughts, feelings and fears are ready to be shared. In fact, it's healing for you to do today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Try not to make impulsive or emotional purchases.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and you might feel a strong need to feel good by buying things for yourself that you may not want tomorrow.

Try putting a 24-hour rule for big purchases, and if you feel that you need to want tomorrow, go for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Knowing who you are and what you want in life is so important. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

Make it a priority to get to know yourself, especially if you're going through a breakup or having some life changes impacting your view on life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not everyone is a friend, but not all foes are bad either. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

The truth is that you might actually learn something from a toxic relationship that has pushed your buttons and caused you to realize the value of keeping the wrong people out of your life. The reminder is always good to know.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you just need to be around good people who love you and care about you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships, and these are your people who know you and bring a smile to your face. Enjoy your time together. Make memories.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When it's time to change jobs, you just know. So, put your feelers out.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status, and your unhappiness is not to be ignored.

There are other places where your skills will fit in and the company culture will be perfect for you. You're only limited by your own choices. Even if it takes time, start looking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.