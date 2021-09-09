Your daily horoscope for September 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 20, 2021, so we have less than 2 weeks of this solar season left.

The astrological intensity can feel off the charts on Friday as the Moon enters its sign of debilitation— Scorpio.

The Moon's shadow side comes out when in Scorpio, and for this reason it's harder to connect with our emotions at times.

If your birthday is on September 10:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet, Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American professional golfer Arnold Palmer, and American musician Joe Perry.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t be afraid to accept what you need. This is not a time to be prideful but openly willing to receive with joy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared resources.

You are sending out 'I need help' vibe, and someone is picking up on what you're throwing down.

Your intentions are what come through for you. You may receive a gift or some aid that helps you reach an important goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments.

Deep down inside you may be wanting more from your relationship with a friend or even with a partner.

However, shyness or a desire to be secretive about sharing your thoughts and emotions can hold you back from speaking your truth.

Right now, everything for you is so intense and you may be wanting to wait to disclose your heart by keeping things a secret.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of daily duties.

Some days are perfect for deep cleaning. From your closets to corners of your home your radar sees what needs to be improved.

You are in super-sleuth mode and wanting to make an energy shift in your life.

If you have the desire to get organized, go for it. This is a great time for you to get your life in order.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity.

Sometimes distraction can be a very creative task. You may be ready to remove certain items from your walls or redecorate a room by getting rid of things that you no longer find appealing to you visually.

This is a great day for home decorating and to look at what can be refurbished if you decide to take a hands-on approach. Redesign furniture or improve the aesthetic of the interior of your home. Make things beautiful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and the family.

There are certain things that you don’t want to make public about your personal life, and your family may be too close for comfort right now.

If you have things going on that you prefer your parents or others not to know just yet, be slightly more diligent about safeguarding your personal matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication.

Intimate conversations and deep long talks are where it’s at for you right now.

You are in the mood to get down to the bones of the matter. This is a great time for meeting with a trusted advisor, astrologer, or therapist to get a reading as well.

There are things you’ll discover about yourself and others which can be life-changing

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money. Even you can have a dark side, Libra, where you want to have personal control over the things you own.

You are going to be feeling territorial, perhaps even for no reason at all except that you like things to be a certain way and want them to stay exactly where you left them.

This can make you a bear to live with today, but nothing you can't change once you become aware of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity.

You know who you are, but the day is full of surprises.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Someone will enter your life and change how you view the world. You needed this person to show you the areas you didn't notice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies.

This is when you need to watch your back as people can present themselves in a way that appears helpful but not.

Be careful about the friendliest person that you mean the first time who seems to overstep boundaries.

Listen to your instincts, and when you see a red flag don’t ignore it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends.

Sometimes people appear to disinterest in your life but during a time of need, they are the ones who come through for you in a huge way.

You may find that you have a really good friend and someone with who you thought the relationship was shallow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career and social status.

It’s a great time to search for jobs and to be on the hunt for new opportunities.

A career could open up for you out of the blue. An opening at your job could possibly be disclosed that is perfect for your skillset.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

If you are thinking about going to college now’s a good time to look for grants or money opportunities.

If you are working on completing a class, this is a good time to look to see if there are any grading areas that could be to your benefit

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.