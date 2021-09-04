Horoscope For The Week Of September 6 To September 12, 2021

Your weekly horoscope for September 6 to September 12, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.



This week comes with a very special date, one that we cannot ignore: September 11.

Every year since that horrific event, we come across this anniversary; there's dread in the air and it makes us feel uncomfortable. The 9-11 energy is palpable and unavoidable, and whether it is on our minds or not - we all can't help but feel the pull of its tragic sadness.

That is not to say we are going to have a tragically sad week - in fact, the cosmic influences of the week will be most distracting; With Venus in Scorpio, come the 10th, we might find that our interests sway more towards love and sex, rather than tragedy and fear.

This week will have us on our toes, however, because our minds will be working overtime.

We're also looking at the effect of Moon Opposition Uranus, as well as Moon Trine Saturn - all transits that have the ability to stir the imagination, and possibly upset it at the same time.

We may very find ourselves dwelling on that which does not serve us well during the week, however, we will be conscious of this: as soon as we notice we're diving too deep into the waters of depression - we will extricate ourselves. We will be our own saviors this week, which is a testimony to the human spirit.

Horoscope for the week of September 6 to 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you will be feeling the joy of choices well made and pursuits accomplished, you will also come across something nobody likes to feel - or admit: Jealousy.

When so many things are going well around you this week, you may start to feel privileged, as if 'all' things are meant to serve you. You may look a little too closely at your love life and discover that it's not exactly perfect - as if such a thing exists.

It's in your pursuit of perfection that you will discover all the nagging flaws you seek. You will question the loyalty of your mate, and there's a good chance your interrogation of them will be unwarranted. Key words: patience, reality-check, trust.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're at that place in your life, right now, where you're finally able to stand back and witness what's going on, without reacting like a wild maniac.

This week you will experience something wonderful - in love, and you will take that aforementioned knowledge and use it well, because you will stand back and witness it all unfold for you, in real time.

Detachment is your calling card this week, and it works well - it doesn't mean you are disengaged, it just means that you've learned from your life lessons to not live in expectations.

This week you'll be able to feel the gratitude of a blessed love life without doubting it, or forcing negative thought in to ruin it all. You are advancing along the way, Taurus, and it suits you well. Key words: detachment, cool, foresight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will be feeling particularly sensitive this week - to friends, to family members...now that September is here, you're starting to adjust to everything that 2021 has brought you.

You've had many ups and downs, but it feels like you've crossed into new territory, and with this week comes hope and the prospects of security.

You can honestly say that you love life, and that you're happy to be a part of it all. Generally speaking, it takes you a while to adjust, especially if you've endured a hardship, and yet, this week makes everything seem easier.

Could there be a new love on the horizon? This is an absolutely possibility. In fact, all things seem suddenly possible for you, Gemini. More power to you! Key words: balance, acceptance, survival.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be one of the many who silently grieve beneath your facade of courage, this week, Cancer. You are so strong, and you know that the only way to get through this life is to keep on keeping on; yet, you are also so devastatingly sensitive that you can't help but feel the pain and loss that came with that terrible event of 9-11-01.

This week will be one of deep reflection - you may find yourself feeling angry, or resentful - it's to be expected. I'm never really one to get too corny with my advice, but in all honesty, you would do yourself a great favor by getting as much rest as possible.

There is nothing pressing you to do more than you can do, this week, so if you find an opportunity to take it down a notch, please do so. Key words: melancholy, stamina, endurance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What might start out as a week filled with resentment for the actions expected of you, will turn out to be a fantastic week of learning, instead. You may have doubted yourself, thinking there is no way you can accomplish this intense, expected task - and yet, there you are, throwing yourself into it with joy and passion, whatever it is.

Self-doubt rarely lasts too long with you, Leo, and that's one of your best traits; you simply refuse to believe that you are anything less than golden - and this kind of belief is at the very heart of the Law of Attraction.

You create your world, because you believe your world deserves beauty, love and light. Good for you, Leo. Shine for us! Key words: ingenuity, honor, faith.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've got the Sun in Virgo and all is well in your world. One of the things that may occur this week is travel. This is a particularly good week for you in that regard, most especially if this concerns family. You are due for some family fun, and it very much looks like you're going to get it, Virgo.

This week will also bring you insight; your intuition will be spot on, which means you can trust your decisions. The mood feels light, and even though you may endure criticism, you will be feeling strong enough to let nonsense roll off your back. Key words: resilience, intuition, family.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's going to be a very good week for you, mainly because you're finally at that place where you're ready to just let it all go. You've been dragging around some burdensome old news - and honestly, it's enough; you've had enough.

You are the boss of your life and if you decide that you no longer wish to be party to something that's never given you a rest - then so be it. Move on and enjoy your life. This kind of revelation will hit you big time this week, Libra.

You've always known you've deserved better, and you are tired of feeling bad for this, that and the other thing. It's a revelatory week of self-love and self-respect, and you will be happy to have finally stumbled upon it. Key words: justification, pride, intelligence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You aren't the stereotypical Scorpio round the clock, until you are. Which means, that this week is one of high romance and intense sexual pleasure - or, at least the pursuit of it. Thanks to Venus in Scorpio, you are wrapped up in passion this week, almost to the point of distraction.

While there are many other things pressuring you, you won't be able to get your mind off the conquest - you will pursue and you will 'bag your tiger'. You enjoy weeks like this, where you feel strong in your power, and ironically, Virgo Sun energy puts it all into fine perspective for you.

You're able to see clearly this week - and this gives you the ability to choose your next move with precision and grace. Key words: involvement, decisiveness, prowess.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've experienced a couple of let downs over the last few weeks, and you've now come to expect something of yourself: a cool head and a rational mind. Not everything has gone your way, but you are no longer into feeling bad about every little disappointment.

This week will have you feeling happily detached; not enlightened, but on your way towards the path of contentment. There are transits that will seek to undermine you, namely Moon Opposition Uranus, and this will be difficult for you to avoid.

However, you will be able to witness yourself from a distance, meaning you'll catch your behavior before it becomes self-indulgent, and you'll avoid moodiness by expecting less and living in the moment, more. Key words: dedication, detachment, self-trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week may bring with it a touch of hostility, on your part. You have your eye on the prize, and there's a retrograde pull on you this week that seems to become an obstacle to any kind of instant gratification. You want what you want NOW, and because this week is not about to cater to your whims, you may find yourself feeling somewhat insolent.

Those who know and love you, or merely respect you for the brilliant person you are, also know to back off and give you your space. Your feelings of impatience will only gain momentum by the weekend, but you won't have to worry for long - you will accomplish what you've set out to do - in time.

This is a major lesson for you, and you will adapt to it easily. Key words: temper, adjustment, tolerance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week will bring a surprise in the form of a fantastic attitude adjustment on your part. Let's just put it this way:

You've been driving yourself crazy, and you're tired of the sound of your own voice. Inject the influence of Moon Trine Saturn into your life, and what do you get? A better perspective and an easier going attitude towards life in general.

You are maturing - and while you still get to be a kid at heart, it feels good to know that you can let go of the unnecessary emotions that drag you down. For the first time in a very long while, you have faith in the future.

This week is ripe with possibility and positivity, and once you decide to get on that train, all you will be able to experience is hope. Maturity looks good on you, kiddo. Key words: adaptability, wisdom, perspective.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The New Moon starts the week out with a bang, and that bang will act as an impetus for you to play the visionary. You can't help it - this week is all about creativity and finding the Muse in whatever you do. You are inspired and able, Pisces, and you feel rather daring, as well.

Where others around you may seem weary or even mopey, you are somehow the shining light of the bunch; you're the one people are going to turn to for inspiration this week. You might even start to feel giddy; laughter will be present all week.

You are completely sensitive to the plight of others, and you wish to help. Your vision is that of calm and resolve; you are here to help, and you are dedicated to that all-too-human job. Key words: guidance, art, vision.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda