Your daily horoscope for August 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon leaves Aries on Thursday to enter the Taurus zodiac sign where she is exalted, fully expressive and comfortable.

This means that starting on Thursday, despite the fact that we have less success in love due to the Void of Course Moon at the start of the day, the rest of the week runs smoothly.

Focus on food, grooming and all the things that make your life feel beautiful.

With the Moon in Taurus and the Sun in Virgo for the next few days beginning on Thursday, our daily horoscope reveals that it is the perfect time to hang out at home and get things done when you can, for all zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on August 26:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American basketball player Kobe Bryant, American actor and musician River Phoenix, American actress, singer and producer Barbara Eden.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and horoscopes on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which encourages you to study, learn, and to explore your thoughts and ideas. It's a great day to share openly or to participate in a mastermind group.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with your daily tasks and matters involving health. So doing things that allow you to express your ideas can give you a boost of confidence and positive energy.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together your thoughts about work and how you apply your energy. You might want to try and integrate more time collaborating with others. Be open to ideas and listen more intently.

Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your shared resources sector making today a good time to ask for what you need. It's never easy to say that you have a want, but today can be easier than most.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with passion, play including children and your mate. Invite these individuals to be there for you.

You may be surprised how much someone who knows you're independent side enjoys when you let it down for a while.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together and it can make for a joyful day where you are able to participate in giving and taking of help and seeing how important your mutually shared roles are in each other's lives.

Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your partnerships and commitment sector. It's a great time to start thinking more in terms of 'we' than in 'I'. Be a giver.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with authority figures and the people that you are accountable to, or who helped raise you as a child.

You might be undoing some old way of thinking that may have been unhelpful in the past; however, you might be able to honor your family's legacy of charity when you help those who are in need.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together your ability to be kind and generous in big and small ways.

Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your responsibilities and daily tasks sector.

You may feel some tension between what you have to do and what you would rather be doing. You might want to go out and have an adventure than stay indoors being the responsible one.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with communication and the sharing of ideas. So maybe there's a way to compromise what you have going on today.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together a happy balance between working and playing.

Perhaps you can negotiate days off with a coworker or have your partner help out so you both can be done with work and chores earlier in order to make more time for fun.

Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your play and passion sector. It's a great day to explore things that you think you'd love. If you're unsure, do some online window shopping for craft ideas or a home improvement project.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with personal property and what you would like to acquire. It's a great time to redecorate a room or check out collectibles online to get something special that will tie your living space together nicely.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together to help you make the most of your time when shopping without splurging on things you don't want but rather buying something functional that you also need.

Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your authority figures sector. It's a good day to mingle with people who can help you learn how to improve or do well in your career.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with your personal development.

This is a great time to listen well to suggestions and to ask questions that you ordinarily don't have the opportunity to ask due to time.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together and this can really become a foundational day for you in your future.

Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your communication sector.

It's a great day to openly chat and share ideas with others. If you have important meetings or a phone call you must make, today's energy is ideal for chit-chat.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with the past and your karma.

You may want to remain aware that habits can creep in and set the tone for the day. Try to be one step ahead of yourself when you feel that you're becoming less active.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together helping you to stay alert and focused when it matters the most.

Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your personal property sector.

It's a great time to go house shopping or to look into major purchases such as a car or to buy a new bed or some furniture.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with friendships and networking relationships.

If you have to make a major decision and want advice, be sure to ask someone you trust and who knows you well.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together making it easier for you to get feedback and to avoid making any mistakes from going on it alone.

Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your personal development sector.

It's a good day for catching up on your online studies or complete CEUs for a job that you have requirements for.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with career and work. Being extra diligent and paying attention to the details of your job is important.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together which helps you to be on top of your career and complete whatever tasks you need to stay competitive with your job.

Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your past lives and karma sector. It's a good day to be aware that sometimes people creep back into your life for poorly motivated reasons.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with your personal philosophy and higher learning.

So, listen to your inner voice if it tells you that it's best not to get involved in something that you don't feel right about in your gut.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together which can help you to avoid a situation that you'll regret. Be confident about your right to decline what you don't want to do.

Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your friendship sector. It's a good day to spend time and catch up with an old friend to see how things are going.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with shared resources and how you benefit when others receive a blessing.

You may hear of someone getting a new job or a new place to stay and be offered the use of something that they possess and you need.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together which allows you to build closeness and dependability into a friendship that exists so that you feel a sense of community.

Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which activates your work and career sector. It's a great time for you to work on your future.

If you're looking for a job, update your resume or send out cover letters for where you'd like to work.

Mercury, the planet of communication, is in the sign of Virgo activating themes associated with your commitments and the people you love.

You may want to take into consideration any existing demands that you have when setting up a new schedule.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares Mercury in Virgo today, bringing together which can support you in negotiating responsibilities with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.