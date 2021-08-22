Love Horoscope For Monday, August 23, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 23, 2021.

On Monday, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Pisces and it pairs with Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and karmic energies.

When the Pisces Moon conjuncts with Neptune it can create confusion in love.

Some zodiac signs may have difficulty embracing the truth in love, and get lost in it.

For this reason should lean on the Sun in Virgo's energy to maintain sensibility.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lean on a friend when things fall apart, Aries. Friends provide you support and stability in your love life.

No matter what it is that you're going through, true friendships will withstand the test of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Accept that there is work to do in your relationship, and even if times are hard, that doesn't mean you're a failure at love.

It means you are trying. It can take time for your efforts to show their results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Connect with the source of love to find what you need to care for others in a way that feels right.

You need to tap into the source of the universe to love unconditionally. Learn how to be more intimately connected with the universe and its love and light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your family means so much to you right now that you'd do anything to protect them.

With Saturn in your eighth solar house, think about the future and how you could secure their financial well-being with a will, inheritance or things that keep them safe during difficult times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your heart is in the right place and you're learning to share your thoughts and feelings from your heart.

You have been working hard to build your relationships, and you want the romance to last. It can be challenging to find the time when so many things are going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Put your money where your heart is. Buy something special for you to use with your partner.

A new bedspread or decorate the living room. Bring things into your personal space that you feel adds a beautiful ambiance to your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want things to be perfect and to look beautiful and well-put together. This level of of meticulousness on your part can be both a help and a hindrance to your lover.

You may come across as having high standards but there needs to be a balance so that you don't communicate that there's never enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An ending can lead to a change of heart that launches a new beginning.

Don't fret a relationship coming to a place of closure. This may be the foundation to a beautiful relationship with a person who values who you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mingle. You have so many opportunities to meet new people and to make friends.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Don't sit at home and wait for things to get better for you. They will and it involves you going out there to make it happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are loving your career more than you value love right now. This is something that your partner wants to talk to you about.

You might be missing out on something amazing and beautiful. Don't let living life for work become the reason why you didn't get the love you wanted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

9 Venus in Libra trines Saturn 1

You need some emotional stability from your partner right now, but you may not be able to get it.

There is some type of change taking place that are hard to explain and not able to be manage. Be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

8 Venus in Libra trines Saturn 1

Let the past go. You are holding on to an identity because you don't want to feel forgotten or unable to do what you hoped to right now.

But, releasing the past makes room for the future, which could include love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.