3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Lost In Love During The Moon Conjunct Neptune Starting August 24, 2021

Three zodiac signs who get lost in love during the Moon conjunct Neptune transit will feel it the most around August 24, 2021.

The Moon conjunct Neptune promotes illusions, dreams and fantasy, and this a super special time for Taurus, Pisces, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Do you know what makes 'getting lost in love' such an easy thing to do? Wanting to get lost in love. That's right.

This is a situation we put ourselves in, and when this kind of scene coincides with Moon Conjunct Neptune, it's as if we just toss aside all sense of direction, and get utterly lost in our fantasy of love.

For some, this is serious business; we want to get lost. We want to lose ourselves completely. And why? Because it feels good. Imagine not thinking about who's cheating, or, when is this special thing going to happen, or, how soon does the heartbreak part come in?

Our minds are so filled with drama and trash talk that when we finally do lose ourselves in love, it's like a vacation.

This transit isn't about what's going to happen, nor is it about if it's going to work out, if you're going to have kids with this person or not, and it isn't about what's wrong or right with the relationship.

When Moon Conjunct Neptune arrives, on August 24, it's all about being a complete moron for love. Get lost in the stuff, don't think, don't plan - just live in the moment and experience what love does to your mind, when you let it run wild and free.

Who's about to get lost in love, during Moon Conjunct Neptune, on August 24?

Zodiac signs who get lost in love during the Moon conjunct Neptune starting August 24, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It really doesn't take much for you to throw yourself, mind, body and soul into love - and if it means you lose track of time, NO BIGGIE.

You are completely down for love and all that it brings, and the person you're presently involved with (who might be your established partner or your new crush) is the focal point of all your good thoughts.

Lucky them. To be loved by a Taurus is to know true, dedicated love, and if anyone shows up for this kind of emotional connection, it's you, Taurus.

Moon Conjunct Neptune is going to have you submerged in positive, loving feelings. You'll wake up happy, spend the day in fantasy, and go to bed happy - all because you can't shake the feeling that you are most certainly in love. And oh, is it not just the best!?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's interesting here is that you wanted to be lost in love, because you know yourself well, and when you throw yourself into it, you feel like a million bucks. Someone has caught your eye, and there's a good chance you are NOT in a relationship - yet - with this person.

This is about a crush that has you spinning; Moon Conjunct Neptune, in your case, is seriously about falling in love - like a crazy person.

And wow, do you ever love indulging in that feeling! Look, you spend a lot of time being alone, being lost in thought, and sometimes...lonely, even negative.

Given the chance, however, to get out of the funk of every day life, you grab hold and make it all yours.

You WANT love, and you desperately wish to be happy, so when you find a crush, you just let it rip.

You don't hold back, and if you get lost along the way, you cry at the top of your lungs, "I did it all for love!" And you smile.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It doesn't take you too long to jump on the love train when given the opportunity. And it's looks like the big op is here for you, right now.

Moon Conjunct Pisces is going to have you living in tunnel vision, meaning, you only have eyes for 'that person.'

Love brings out the best in you, because now you can fantasize all the beautiful things you want to do with this person.

Nurturing and taking care of people is your specialty, Pisces, and given the opportunity to dream about what you and your paramour will do is like having free reign in Heaven; it's just all going your way.

Now, remember, this is all in your mind, and while you may feel lost in love (in the good way) you still have yet to make your dreams into realities.

Hey, I'm not going to blow your dream, right now. Go on, Pisces - get lost (in all the right ways!).

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda