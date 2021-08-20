Love Horoscope For Saturday, August 21, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 21, 2021.

The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

We love ourselves, our friends, and we are also ready to do things that change the way we love.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Just when you least expect it. your dreams of love can become a reality. Aries, this all starts with you.

If you sit at home and do nothing, how will love ever find you? Put yourself out there. Let people see your passion. The right person will find you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's not easy to be so honest about who you are and what you stand for.

Sometimes this may be the quickest way to rejection when you are looking for love.

However, the beauty of all of this is that when you do find someone who sees eye-to-eye with you, you will feel as though you have met a soulmate who understands you in a way that no one else could.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There is something amazing when fate meets divine timing, and you are able to see the romance of love unfold before your eyes.

You are about to have a beautiful encounter and meet someone who will change your life.

This can be a friend, or even perhaps a momentary soulmate who just gives you insight into what love is about.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You need a break away from your closest family members so that you can get into your own heart to know what it is that you want.

You may not want the same things that they would like for you. A little bit of space and give you a chance to have a spiritual awakening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When you are in love you are so eager to learn so much about the other person.

Do you have long conversations and late night the chats. As time progresses you can take each other for granted.

Try to return back to the earlier stages of your love life in order to rekindle your romance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you inherently know that there's something missing in your life.

You may not be able to put your finger on it right now, but your instincts tell you the truth.

This can be a glimpse into the future. Perhaps your partner is feeling the same way, too. Check in to see how your relationship is doing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take a little bit a time out just for yourself to reflect on the day, and how it is that you're feeling.

You may have experienced different moments that you only realize are impactful until you take a break from the world.

Don't fill your day full of busyness, and give yourself a little time to breathe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone has a past that they don't necessarily like to be reminded of.

So when you are tempted to bring up something about a person you love, try not to.

Give some grace. You may never know when you will want the same for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to have friends even when you are in a committed relationship.

Friends can be something wonderful to help keep your love life in balance.

In fact, if you happen to neglect your friendships because of someone you recently started dating, it's time for you to circle back and reconnect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you have a partner who works too much, or when you have to get a lot of work done, it's nice for you to have a little bit of patience.

Make a little time that you do get to spend together truly special.

Try to help each other in ways that provide a sense of belonging.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Just before the full moon set an intention. Since the moon will be taking place in your sign, think about what it is that you would like.

Perhaps you would like to start over in love or meet someone new. Whatever it is, be sure to ask for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There is something beautiful about being able to share your life with another person.

Even if you are single, you can have fun and enjoy the pleasures of life without any of the strings attached.

Look and see who is interested in doing things that you enjoy, and ask them if they would like to plan to do it with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.