Your daily horoscope for August 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Sun is now in Virgo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces will conjunct Neptune, the ruler of Pisces bringing confusion and moments of enlightenment for all zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on August 23:

You are a Virgo ruled by the Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American basketball player Kobe Bryant, American actor and musician River Phoenix, American actress, singer and producer Barbara Eden.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seek beyond the known, Aries. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality.

Things aren't clear right now, and it will take time for the fog to lift. Be intentional with your desires. Let things fall into place on their own terms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let the people in your life refuel your energy by being there for you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships, and being among a crowd can be good for you.

Being around others can help you explore new parts of yourself that you didn't realize were there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something that changes how others view you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career.

It's a good time for you to reinvent what you want to be. There are opportunities out there for you. You just have to look for them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take a little risk that moves your life in a different direction. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of adventure. Try something new. Be willing to go beyond your comfort zone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Trust that what you need will come to you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources. Something good will come your way. It may come from someone that you are ready know. Be thankful for the blessing before it happens.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't have to settle for less than you deserve. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitment. If you're going to be sticking to something for a while, make sure it's what you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be responsible, Libra, there's lots to do and the details matter. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties. Do things to the best of your ability. There is beauty and excellence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Color outside the lines, Scorpio, you don't have to be perfect all of the time. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. Have fun and play. Let your inner child roam free.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stick close to what you know, Sagittarius, changes aren't always needed. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and family. Find pleasure in what is familiar. Try to not think that the grass is greener on the other side.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Say what you need to, and be clear to avoid confusion, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication. You can pack a lot of punch in a short amount of time. When you are clear with your message people start to listen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Spend money on yourself, Aquarius, you deserve to be treated with something nice. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money. Money is made so that you can spend it wisely. Purchase something that you really want or need for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Believe in yourself, even if you're afraid. Pisces, good things are coming your way. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity. Sometimes we lose sight of who we are because we're focusing on the wrong things. So, keep your eyes on your life before trying to change others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.