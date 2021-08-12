Your daily horoscope for August 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

The Sun is in Leo until August 22.

The Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Libra to enter Scorpio, where it is considered difficult emotionally.

Tomorrow, the Quarter Half Moon will take place in the sign of Scorpio.

If your birthday is on August 13:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are quiet and thoughtful. You love animals and children. You are a child at heart.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include English Film Director and screenwriter Alfred Hitchcock and golf Hall of Famer Betsy King.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Of course with the Moon in your sector of relationships, your social life is humming and this can really give you a sense that things are going right in your world. But, hold that thought.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of friendships and networking. And when Saturn is involved, this is a solid reminder to be careful about what you say and do. Saturn rules your life in the area of social status.

So, people are watching you to see what you bring to the table, and even making judgments on how you might fit in with the group at work overall.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have so much going for you, and you want to experience it all, but the Moon in Libra is like getting a tap on the shoulder to remind you that saying yes to everything is not smart.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of career and social status, and you are going to be made aware of how stretched thin you can get if your people-pleasing side kicks in too much.

You need to pull back a bit, Taurus. If not for you, for the people whom you'd disappoint later should you drop the ball.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are in high spirits when the Moon is in your fun sector. You're a delight to be around, and people are truly taken in by your bubbly personality.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of beliefs and personal opinions, and you are getting smarter by the minute at this time.

You're learning that silence is your best friend. Holding back your opinions before blurting is a superhero trait. What you don't say is a feather in your cap today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's really nothing you love more than to know your family is well cared for and happy, and the Moon in your fourth house is emphasizing the role you play in this area of life.

You are the matriarch of the group, and you will be doting more than usual on the people you care about.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of secrets and intimacy, so keep your ears open. Someone is ready to disclose a deep secret, and your sensitivity is needed. So embrace this side of yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of commitment and marriage, and there is a lot of work to be done in this area of your life.

When the Moon is in Libra, you can be a little more argumentative with others, but nothing is wrong with a healthy debate or two. This is your chance to speak up for the underdog, especially if you feel that is yourself lately.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Buy something that helps you stay on top of things. An app or even a planner that streamlines the flow can be helpful to you.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of health and your daily to-do list, and it's good to cut things out of your day that will not move the dial forward. You only have so many hours in a day, so use them wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to hear that this is your life, and it's meant for you to live it well, so take advantage of your opportunities, Libra. Emotions that support change are growing.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of creativity and romance, and you may be swayed to do things because you love someone more than you do yourself. But, this is not a if this then situation. Find a balance, as that is also who you are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past always seems to surface when you least expect it, and you may not like that others bring up habits you've changed but hurt them inside.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

With the Libra Moon in harmony with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of home and your family, you can mend and repair but also try to settle things once and for all.

You've changed, and you can let them know you're sorry. A sincere apology may not be enough, but that is for them to work out once you've done what you need to do and are ready to let the past stay in your rearview mirror.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are a big deal in your life, and right now they are coming out of the woodwork to keep in touch and make plans. This may be what you want, but maybe you feel you're too busy.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of communication and what you need to talk about. See if you can plan a working date where you are able to chat over coffee while staying productive at the same time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are headed for a positive surprise at work and it involves how well you make an impression. You have so many good traits that people admire in you, and you will get the recognition you crave while the Moon is in your tenth house of respect.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of money and personal property sector. You may be working in such a way that can earn you more money because of future promotion or raise resulting from the efforts you make this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's always room for growth and the lessons that life teaches you come with a spiritual blessing. This might work for you, but there is a possibility that you could be dismissive should your friends try to pull you away from your bohemian ways.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of identity and your personal development, and what a great time to pull out your poetry, tarot cards or esotoric things. Connect within when you feel like you have to disconnect from the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You start to learn that healing requires you to detach from the belief that your secrets need to remain hidden. They begin to come to the light and this is healing for you.

The Libra Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of hidden enemies and karma, and what power it is for you to admit that you are human. The more connected you are to your own frailty, Pisces, the less control anyone else has on your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.