Love Horoscope For Sunday, August 8, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 8, 2021.

We get some fresh energy in our relationships, and this is so nice for couple's who are experiencing hardship.

Big changes can take place when it comes to love as Venus, the planet of love and beauty works in harmony with Pluto the planet of transformation.

Our heart and mind are aligned during Sunday's New Moon conjunct the Sun in Leo, and this is so helpful to all zodiac signs when it comes to love and making important decisions involving relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A love and life balance is needed, Aries. Something could be pushing your buttons and the crisis that arises may manifest first in your area of health.

In order to love other people well, you need to remember that it's essential that you also take care of your own personal needs and wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to be romantically involved when deep down inside you know that the person you love doesn't see things the way that you do.

An area of disagreement could prompt you to start to see that what you thought would be your future with this person may be redefined as being a future without them.

It can be difficult for you to accept. Whether or not you feel they are worth fighting for is something you’ll struggle through today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The way you love is an extension of what your family taught you. If there are tensions in your relationship ask yourself whether or not you're projecting some type of expectation onto your partner.

You may be acting as if they understand your outlook from a family standpoint when they don't. So try to remember to define your relationship as it is with the other person instead of with who you used to be with in your past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Due to extenuating circumstances you may be changing your mind about taking a trip with your partner.

You may feel that it is best to not risk travel due to the current pandemic status, and this could cause some tension however sensibility will be a big help. May be difficult at first for your significant other to accept, but they will come around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now is a good time to talk with your maid about having a home gym in your own house.

It may be a challenge at first due to financial circumstances, however it's not impossible and working out together can be a great way for you to save money by not paying for a gym membership and bond.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Only you can decide what you perceive to be as romantic.

Your partner may be trying to connect with you using the things that they feel are sweet, but if it doesn't affect you emotionally you may come across as cold and callous. If this is happening, have a conversation about what your needs are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Someone from the past could re-appear into your life and cause a lot of problems with your current relationship partner. It's important for you to remember that life always seems to be better when you're looking through your rearview mirror.

Just because someone shows up out of the blue doesn’t mean they are meant to be in your life. This could just be a test for you to show your loyalty to your current relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A strong romantic connection can be forming between you and a friend. This is one of the best areas for you to cultivate a long lasting relationship.

A seed of romance could be blossoming in a way that you did not expect. Give it some time as you continue to get to know each other to see if this is real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are having some money or an increase in your pay coming and want to keep your gains all to yourself.

This can become an area of tension for you and others as you start to realize that when you succeed other people seem to want to cash in on your wins. However it's important for you to not let pressure cause you to give more than you're ready to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What you learn about yourself in a loving relationship may have spiritual roots for you. This can be where you start to see how the universe conspires to help you when you are in need.

There can be some sort of revelation about a soulmate connection that you did not realize before. Although you may remain skeptical, be open to the idea.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful what you accept as a gift as it may have an ulterior motive associated with it. You may be seeing someone as helpful when they truly are trying to manipulate you with their kindness.

The secrets come out later and you should be paying attention to how you feel whenever someone seems to be overly helpful during your times of need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A friendship could be causing some problems in your intimate relationship. And your partner could be feeling threatened by their presence.

Their competition can cause you to feel like you're torn between two individuals that you love very much. However you try to approach the situation, tread lightly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.