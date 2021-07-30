3 Zodiac Signs Whose Trust Issues Surface During Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto Starting July 30, 2021

There will be three zodiac signs whose trust issues surface during Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto starting July 30th, and it's going to be a tough time.

It's not everyday that you hear someone talk about a Sesquiquadrate, in fact, if someone said that word to me I'd look at them and I'd say, "Oh now, you're just showing off!"

The truth is, a sesquiquadrate is a hard aspect, which in astrological terms can also be known as an opposition or a semi-square.

All of these terms refer to the positioning of celestial bodies; their placement in the cosmos as determined by degrees.

Right now, as of July 30th, we're looking at Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto, which is a transit that has the ability to stir up obsession, drama and danger.

Trust issues will be a-flare during this time, especially when it comes to love and passion.

You don't mess with Venus and expect smooth sailing, especially when Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld, is steering the ship.

We're also looking at extreme behavior; nothing exists in the gray areas - it's all black and white, and that can make for some harsh experiences.

We may feel snobbish, we may even feel boisterous.

There's a side to this Sesquiquadrate that promotes bratty behavior and childlike stubbornness.

If we're going to trust anyone, God alone knows what those folks will have to do to gain our trust.

Who is most affected by this Sesquiquadrate?

Zodiac signs whose trust issues surface during Venus sesquiquadrate Pluto starting July 30, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let's just jump to the punchline with this one, Aries: You're going to drive your loved one absolutely bonkers.

You never really got the hint that incessant nagging doesn't get you what you want, in fact it only drives people away from you.

But you just can't trust that anyone is listening unless you holler and wail.

You're noisy, Aries, and you tend to pollute the atmosphere with your constant bullying.

How you never caught on to the damage you do is something no one in your circle can understand, but why put so much pressure on your partner?

You're obsessed with changing them - their appearance, their lifestyle, their eating habits. What makes you think you are the ruler of another human being?

You're not, and this nonstop poking that you do is only going to be illuminated during the Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you need is a renewed subscription to "Distrusters Weekly" and yet - bingo - that's where you're headed on July 30.

Look, there is no doubt that you've been through hell; you've done your time in the prison of doubt and distrust and you've fought your way back...you're in a good place, mentally and emotionally.

And then, there's Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto, which acts as a reminder to you and insists that trust is something you need to avoid.

It may feel like you're backtracking - and you will be.

You may feel the pangs of doubt in your love life; if you open that door, you need to remember that it only takes a little doubt to set up a life time's worth of distrust.

Your partner isn't doing anything wrong, per se, but that's not going to stop you from finding something - anything.

What's worse is that Pluto's influence here guides you into obsession - if you open the door to distrust, you may go down a rabbit hole that leaves you back where you started.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Oddly enough, this Sesquiquadrate is going to rub you the RIGHT way. This transit appeals to your need for control, as well as it will be pumping up your seduction skills.

Obsession is no big deal for you, you live in it, so what's a little more? Sure, you may turn up the juice on your natural sense of distrust, but that kind of stress and paranoia tends to oil your machine.

In other words, Scorpio, you flourish under duress. Adversity works for you; not only that - it inspires you.

If you trusted everyone, you'd be dull, ineffective. It's your lack of trust and your willingness to give in to it that keeps you sharp and quick-witted.

You may be known as the sexy beast of the zodiac, but half of your seduction is due to your being an extremely talented manipulator.

Hello Pluto. And Venus Sesquiquadrate Pluto? It's just another vitamin in your supply.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda