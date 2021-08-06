5 Ways To Use The Leo New Moon On August 8th To Ignite Your Love Life

Photo: getty
"Hot fun in the summertime…" goes the 1969 classic by Sly and the Family Stone.
You couldn’t find a better anthem for the Leo New Moon than that!
New moons, in general, are great times to plant seeds for the ideas, plans, and actions we want to grow over the coming weeks as the Moon itself waxes towards full again.
And what perfect timing that the New Moon in Leo always happens in the middle of summer — this year on August 8, 2021 — when you might even have a little more downtime to create some playful lunar love magic.
The Leo New Moon Qualities
Begin by taking a closer look at exactly what Leo energy feels like — yes, there’s certainly a playful, fun side, but it’s also all about passion, generosity, optimism, and loyalty.
Leo’s symbol is the Lion — the King (or Queen) of the Jungle — and you can draw on that majestic, courageous, magnetic vibe as well during the Leo cycle.
The sign of Leo is also a fire sign and is ruled by the Sun in astrology. That would definitely account for the Leo urge to be the center of attention — to literally shine — when the Moon is in Leo, you may feel more dramatic, confident, and expressive.
How can you not capitalize on this perfect storm of Sun-Lion(ess) Lunar Love Magic at the height of the summer?
Assembling your magical Leo toolkit
In order to create some powerful activities to maximize this energy, it’s important to know these Leo associations:
Elemental energy: Fire
Colors: Orange, yellow, gold
Gemstones: Ruby, carnelian, tiger’s eye
Flowers: Sunflower, gerbera, marigold
Essential Oils: Rosemary, lemon, ginger, garlic (Yes, those last two are really essential oils, too!)
Music: Brass, jig/reel dances
Food/Drink: Flavorful and expensive!
And if you really want to pack your toolkit to the brim, you could also research Leo-themed movies, books, clothes, animals, places in nature — the list is endless, depending on what you and your partner are drawn to explore.
Where To Set Up Your Leo Love Nest
Your sacred love-space could be anywhere, depending on what you plan to do there. To really tap into that fiery Sun-ruled Leo energy — literally and figuratively — find a place outside in the sun.
You can spread a blanket in the backyard or a sunny meadow. Or you can head to the beach with a picnic basket. And if you’ve enticed your partner to play with you, of course, be sure to end up in the bedroom or a private outdoor spot!
You might even consider a theme-inspired trip to nourish yourself in fun-loving Leo-style — a day at an amusement park, renting a lake house (with lots of water activities), or maybe signing up for a summer camp for adults!
The idea is to think playfully and take advantage of the height of the Sun while it lasts.
When To Activate Leo's New Moon Energy
Now that you have some ideas about where to practice your Leo magic and what to take with you, let's look at some specific things to do.
But, first, a heads-up: if you really want to work with the intention-setting, "planting seeds" energy of the New Moon itself, it’s best to do it within three days of the actual date (August 8th).
Infusing Leo New Moon Energy Into Your Relationship
If you’re in a relationship, you can only enhance it by introducing your strong, confident Inner Lion Queen/King to your partner.
In my work with couples, I hear from both women and men all the time that they find it sexy when their partner is able to express what they want and to be creative when it comes to love-making.
So, bring in the playful side of Leo and take the initiative to find some fun summertime activities to do together.
Create your lunar love nest with some of the goodies in your magical Leo toolkit, maybe starting with a special dinner (remember, "fit for a king/queen") and ending up with some passionate play in the bedroom.
Here are 5 tips to get you started on igniting your love life for the Leo New Moon on August 8th.
1. Have dinner outside.
Keep in mind that with Leo’s gregarious "out there" energy, a quiet dinner at home may not be the way to go.
So think about making reservations at a swanky 5-star restaurant, maybe even one that offers the chance of a celebrity sighting.
Dress up and let your royal Leo Queen/King selves shine!
2. Tap into Leo’s love of drama.
After dinner, you can embrace Leo’s dramatic flair to be in the limelight and find a great place to do some karaoke.
And, of course, Leo is always up for a dance party. Whether it’s ballroom dancing, jitter-bugging or going wild at your favorite nightclub, make it lively and joyful.
Of course, any of these activities can be re-created in your own living room if ongoing restrictions have limited indoor fun in your area. Be creative!
3. Plan some outdoor summer fun.
If you’re really lucky, maybe you can schedule your New Moon date for one of those outdoor concerts that ends with fireworks, while celebrating outdoors on a sunny summer afternoon or evening, with a colorful, spectacular finale, accompanied perhaps by Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture?
Can’t get more Leo than that, with all the brass, cannons, and pyrotechnics.
4. Set up a romantic mood in the bedroom.
Presuming you have energy left when you get home, you can set up your bedroom (or maybe do it beforehand) with tons of candles, energizing scents, sunflowers, etc.
Maybe even use the champagne as a sensual love-making taste-treat — use your imagination!
5. Find some great Leo music.
You can revisit the 1812 Overture or snuggle up in post-coital bliss, listening to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, reflecting on your fun-filled, joy-filled Leo date.
If there was ever a New Moon energy that captures the essence of "sacred play," Leo is it.
The playful part is pretty obvious, but what makes it sacred is when you create the intention to go beyond the more "traditional" New Moon goal-setting practices and really prepare and plan to make it extra special for yourself and your partner.
