Love Horoscope For Saturday, August 7, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 7, 2021.

The Sun in Leo brings intensity to our passion sector for Saturday's love horoscope.

The Moon will enter Leo on Saturday and soon it will conjunct with the Sun.

The Moon and Sun in Leo allows us to have a focus point for love, but this can also cause us to act egotistically at times with pride in the way of love.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are experiencing an emotional block when it comes to the area of your passion. This may be caused by feeling unempowered at work and you're now projecting it into your relationships.

Take a step back and evaluate why you feel the way that you do and how you are acting. You may not realize that you are bringing home from work some tension and now affecting your family members.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're starting to not feel comfortable with sharing how you really feel about things.

This can take you time to process and to find a new way of approaching difficult conversations without offending someone you love.

Once you learn it, the good news is that you can apply this area of knowledge into all your relationships, not just romantic ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Even though the topic of death is not something pleasant to address, today is a good time to look at your will, or if you do not have one to create one. It's best to establish who will get what when you pass away.

And if you have never had a conversation about what you would like to be your arrangements, today is a good time to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's going to be quite a bit of arguing and fighting about money matters. There can be some division between family members on how you and your partner act with regards to personal property. Try not to take the lead on how you want a situation to be handled. Team up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things are difficult for you to manage today and it may be a good time to ask for help. If you are struggling emotionally, this could have an impact on your physical health as well. Take time out for yourself, and try to minimize stress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A break could happen within your relationship on Saturday. You may go through a break up or hear that your partner is unhappy. This is a time for you to evaluate the big picture and look at what is the spiritual meaning behind the difficulty that you face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you are starting to date someone new, this is a good weekend to consider introducing your partner to your parents. A good impression is likely. It's also a wonderful time to start talking about your family and what your childhood was like with a new relationship partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may receive a job offer today. However the contract terms may affect your partner as well. Be sure to keep your significant other in the loop about any changes that you plan to make especially if it requires a long-distance move.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you were planning on going back to school, you may be looking at how to save money to pay for your college costs. If you have items that you don't use anymore, consider selling them. Perhaps your partner can help you to list items online to make a little extra cash.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Someone is trying to help you to understand a situation that was hidden from you. But the obstacle to your visibility comes from your own personal desire to avoid feeling pain or sadness about a particular matter. Be sure to navigate these difficult emotions. Especially if you are suppressing any anger or hidden resentment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things are changing in your relationship, and you may feel as though you and your partner are in different worlds. This difficulty will pass. But it will take time for both of you to work through it. Expect there to be tension as you grow through this together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's good to team up with a friend to keep you accountable for a workout routine that you want to start. If you're struggling to take care of yourself, try to find someone to partner with that loves to see you succeed and enjoys being challenged by your ambition.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.