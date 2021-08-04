Your daily horoscope for August 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The one stable thing we can expect on Thursday is that life itself is inconsistent.

The Moon will harmonize with the planet of chaos and the planet of war - Uranus and Mars.

With the Moon in the sign of Cancer, this is a great day to stick to what is given.

Taking risks is ill advised.

If your birthday is on August 5:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are brilliant and engaging. You love to take risks and see obstacles as opportunities.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include the first person to walk on the Moon, American astronaut Neil Armstrong and American movie star Loni Anderson

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, August 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It is all about you today, Aries. Your ruling planet, Mars activates your solar house work.

Mars in Leo has finally broken from its critical degree. This is a wonderful day for you because now you will start to see some of your activity manifesting results.

It will still be tough on some levels, however you have thick skin are ready for whatever the day will bring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are destined for great things. But you will have to get creative while Mars activates your solar house of pleasure.

You are full of ideas so now is the time for you to get structured.

Look on sites such as Pinterest or Instagram for hacks and where you can start to shape your dreams and get them into motion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The last thing you need is tension in your home, but Mars activates your solar house of home and family.

And Mars is no friend of yours. Whenever Mars is in this sector, it feels as though you have entered enemy territory.

Right now the best thing for you to practice patience as nothing last forever. Try to be a peacemaker when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Watch your tone. Mars activates your solar house of communication. You come across a little bit more authoritative than you might even like.

People automatically respect what you say, but when you are too assertive at the wrong time, you may come across as bossy.

To avoid any backstabbing commentary behind your back for something you said at work, you may want to roll with a gentle touch. A heavy approach will not work for you today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What is yours is there for the taking, if you want to attain it.

Mars activates your solar house of money and personal property.

You are ambitious and ready to get things done today.

Right now is a perfect time for you to think about the types of treasures you want to buy something nice for yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are who you say you are, and it shows. Mars activates your solar house of identity.

And you are motivated and driven be on even your own expectations. This is a great time for you to start a new routine or to plan to go to extra mile at work.

Whatever you decide to put your energy towards, will work out for you in big ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes being around someone for too long can be a bad thing.

Mars activates your solar house of friends.

This doesn't mean that you should spend all of your free time together.

You might bump heads, her personality conflicts, and just need your space. Ask for it until you are in a better mood later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars activates your solar house of hidden enemies. And this is not a good time for you to pick fights.

You will want to have a low profile. If you are able to avoid a conflict do so. Any negativities that you sense and that can be avoided - simply distancing yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jealousy abounds, Sagittarius when Mars activates your solar house of career and social status.

For some reason people are intimidated by you today. You are strong and capable, and you do circles around everyone when it comes to getting the job done.

If you want to reduce the pressure that others feel in your presence, you can be nice. But that won't necessarily resolve the problem. Some people need to work it out within themselves.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Go for a goal, Capricorn. Mars activates your solar house of higher learning.

And if you have an important test, today is a great time for you to take it.

You are mentally alert and ready to go. This is a great time for your competitive spirit to express itself in ways that challenge you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Secure your things, Aquarius. Mars activates your solar house of shared resources.

Sometimes people take things without asking. You may have a person in your home who doesn't always treat your items with respect.

If you have anything you know that's often too tempting for another individual to avoid touching, put it away.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love isn't always easy, Pisces. Mars activates your solar house of commitments.

You may find that you and your significant other have crossed past the honeymoon stage and now enter the stage where you learn more about each other through conflict.

Little arguments can have you feeling as of the relationship is falling apart however, it could actually be the opposite. You could be growing closer together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.