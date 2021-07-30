Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 31, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 31, 2021.

What we want we don't always get, and all zodiac signs hit a crisis point on Saturday when the Quarter Moon takes place in the sign of Taurus.

Taurus is about what we have, and if we feel empty in areas of love or personal finances it can be discouraging.

The Moon will speak with Saturn, the planet of structure just after the Quarter Moon phase begins.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, love takes on practical tones today as you strive to focus on work related things. Today you cannot afford to wear your heart on your sleeve. Keep it tucked in your pocket for safekeeping instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, love is a matter of passion today. And you take how you express yourself and the way others feel personally. It will be difficult for you to separate yourself from problems. So when possible try to maintain a low profile

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, family becomes a source of contention for you as you strive to focus on the future. Try your hardest not to get sucked into trauma from the past. It could rear its ugly head today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, gossip is an area of weakness for everyone around you. Try not to let yourself become involved and any smack talk about others. Be careful of quick friendships that form out of nowhere. They could have ulterior motive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, love and money don’t mix however you may find yourself attracted to those who have made a name for themselves in business. Today, you work harder because of how you perceive yourself as a mate - and of course, you want that to include success and financial security.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your belief in love becomes restored once again. You are working hard on being whole after heartbreak, and the results are starting to show. This is the start of a new life for you, and one that includes true love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, even though you are still nursing a wound from a past love, your faith gets restored and like the phoenix rising, you start to feel your soul once again. This is where your courage restarts leading you to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today love becomes real for you in various ways. Either through friends or just simple things in life that bring you joy, you start to appreciate what romance is even when it has nothing to do with a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it’s a busy day for you and much of what you do has an undercurrent of love to it.

Your mind is focused on someone who you have a love interest in and they reveal that they also have a crush on you, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, an ex-lover may try to come back around to ask that you start all over again. This could be the beginning of a new romantic adventure for you, even though you're scared. What do you want? Take the risk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, there is slight turbulence between you and an older person, perhaps a father figure when it comes to a relationship matter. It’s best to keep some things to yourself to avoid the problem all together

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, pack the tissues. Even love songs can bring you to tears today. Words touch your heart and pull your heartstrings. It's a day for remembering, and your sadness lets you know that love is still alive for you even if right now, you are avoiding it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.