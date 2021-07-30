Your daily horoscope for July 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Taurus.

We have a lovely Quarter Moon phase taking place in the zodiac sign of Taurus. With Taurus ruling personal property and money, this becomes an area to focus on for all zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on July 31, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are a go-getter who is likable and easy to be around. People enjoy your hearing your ideas and insights, and you don't mind voicing them to anyone willing to hear.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include British Author of the Harry Potter series J.K. Rowling, American actor Wesley Snipes and pro football player A.J. Green.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money is not a bad thing, it's a great thing when you have it. You can do amazing things to help others when you are financially where you need to be.

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of money, and you get an opportunity nearly handed to you. Don't push it away by saying that money is not important. It is. You need it, and you can put it to good use when you have it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Look at yourself in the mirror, Taurus. Do you like what you see? If not, it's time for some major changes. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of identity. And, this is where the rubber meets the road in your life.

You have to make some solid decisions and some of them are going to be hard. But, if you really want your future to be different than the past, it is going to require massive growth on your part. So, build your life instead of wasting time doing nothing that develops you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everyone has haters, Gemini, and well, you have a few, and it may be jealousy that fuels the fire of hate. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of hidden enemies.

And, you may find yourself facing a tough question - bother with those you know aren't on your team or ignore them. Your curious side may get the best of you, but be sure not to fall into thinking you can win someone over with charm, when they clearly aren't interested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People enter your life, and sometimes they have to exit, too. That's because some friendships aren't meant to last forever. They are just in your life to teach you a lesson.

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of friends. And, you may see a shift in your social circle start to take place. Don't resist the changes. Be on good terms with all, and when it's time for goodbye, remember that doesn't mean 'stay in touch.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have a lot of things you want to do in the future, so you have to also protect the time you spend doing things now.

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of career and social status. And, the importance of a good reputation come to the forefront of your reality.

Be a person of good character, Leo. And do all you can to avoid tarnishing your stellar reputation that you've worked so hard to establish.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may feel angry and frustrated with people who refuse to do things that you believe ought to be done. This can be what forms a wedge between you and friends especially during this next phase of the pandemic.

The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of beliefs, and yours are on the line. You may not want to compromise any further or stay silent about your convictions. Being more verbal could be in the future for you this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Help that's timely may arrive at your door, and you could not be happier to receive the support. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of shared resources.

You might get some money or perhaps someone does you a favor that saves you some dollars. Keep a pulse on the people in your life and let yourself be involved. It brings you good energy at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a lot of things going on in your love life, or you may have nothing going on and that is part of the problem. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of commitments, and that includes marriage.

You are tired of feeling lonely and unhappy. And you may have felt that it was not important to do something about it, but after this lunar phase, you could feel refreshed and willing to put yourself back out there to meet people once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What needs to get done has to become a priority, but expect serious resistance. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of daily work, and you have a ton of items on your agenda.

You will be up to your elbows with chores, appointments or little errands to run even if they are for your boss. Keep tabs on all you do, and remember that communication lines also need to remain open.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel like you're fresh out of ideas right now, and this is where writer's block and lack of imagination comes in. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of creativity, but there is nothing for you to 'do' right now. Aim to relax and let your brain figure things out on its own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

People in your life who are close to you may call or come in for an unexpected visit. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of home and family.

It's been a while since you've had a chance to catch up with everyone and their lives, but this week it's a great time to make reuniting a priority.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to own up to your words and be a good friend who is honest and forthright.

Don't say things you know that you don't mean, Pisces. The Quarter Moon in Taurus brings attention to your sector of communication, and this is where less is more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.