60 Best J.K Rowling Quotes To Celebrate Harry Potter's Birthday

Happy birthday Harry Potter & J.K. Rowling!

July 31st is not only Harry Potter's birthday, but it's also the author of best-selling fictional book series' birthday too, so we've collected the best J.K. Rowling quotes about life, writing and magic to celebrate.

Harry Potter is probably one of the most influential books in the 21st century. It not only lead to movies that created stars like Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, but also created many merchandises and even a section of a theme park.

Created and written by well-known author J.K. Rowling, the book series based on the fictional character named Harry Potter is an adventure about magic, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the connection and loyalty of friendship along the way.

The Harry Potter franchise is so popular, they have sold more than 500 million books worldwide, in 80 languages, but one of the most well-known facts about the series is that Harry Potter's birthday just so happens to fall on July 31st — the same day as real-life author J.K. Rowling's birthday, who is turning 55 this year!

J.K. Rowling, who has an estimated net worth of just under $1 billion as of May 2019, hasn't always had it easy. Sadly, her mother, Anne, died from multiple sclerosis in 1990 (before Harry Potter was published) after a long 10-year battle with the disease. According to an article written by Business Insider, "The loss of her own mother would eventually lead Rowling to make Harry Potter suffer the death of his parents" in the series.

A true inspiration, J.K. Rowling was able to transform the pain from her life into one of the biggest positives to children and adults alike all around the world.

J.K. Rowling never forgot where she came from and has donated millions of dollars to charities since the success of her book series. She even established her own children’s foundation, Lumos, in 2005. According to the website “Lumos’ mission is to end the use of orphanages and institutions for vulnerable children around the world by 2050.”

In honor of the J.K. Rowling's birthday and Harry Potter's birthday on July 31st, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable J.K. Rowling quotes about life, magic, and writing, as well as some fun Harry Potter quotes from the books themselves.

1. "As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters."- J.K. Rowling

2. "I don’t think there’s any harm at all in allowing a kid to fantasize. In fact, I think to stop people from fantasizing is a very destructive thing indeed."- J.K. Rowling

3. "You’ve got to work. It’s about structure. It’s about discipline. It’s all these deadly things that your school teacher told you you needed… You need it.”- J.K. Rowling

4. "I have never been remotely ashamed of having been depressed. Never. What’s to be ashamed of? I went through a really rough time and I am quite proud that I got out of that."- J.K. Rowling

5. "It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."- J.K. Rowling

6. "Failure meant a stripping away of the inessential. I stopped pretending to myself that I was anything other than what I was, and began to direct all my energy into finishing the only work that mattered to me. Had I really succeeded at anything else, I might never have found the determination to succeed in the one arena I believed I truly belonged."- J.K. Rowling

7. "Whatever money you might have, self-worth really lies in finding out what you do best."- J.K. Rowling

8. "Life is difficult and complicated, and beyond anyone’s total control, and the humility to know that will enable you to survive its vicissitudes."- J.K. Rowling

9. "I believe in free will. Of those that, like us, are in a privileged situation at least. For you, for me: people who are living in western society, people who are not repressed, who are free. We can choose. The things go largely like you want them to go."- J.K. Rowling

10. "It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities."- J.K. Rowling

11. "You will never truly know yourself, or the strength of your relationships until both have been tested by adversity."- J.K. Rowling

12. "We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better."- J.K. Rowling

13. "The knowledge that you have emerged wiser and stronger from setbacks means that you are, ever after, secure in your ability to survive."- J.K. Rowling

14. "It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all – in which case, you fail by default."- J.K. Rowling

15. "You care so much you feel as though you will bleed to death with the pain of it." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

16. "It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities. "― Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

17. "Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

18. Is ‘fat’ really the worst thing a human being can be? Is ‘fat’ worse than ‘vindictive’, ‘jealous’, ‘shallow’, ‘vain’, ‘boring’ or ‘cruel’? Not to me."

19. "You’re the weak one. And you’ll never know love or friendship. And I feel sorry for you. "–Harry Potter

20. "We’re all human, aren’t we? Every human life is worth the same and worth saving" – Kingsley Shacklebolt

21. "There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other" – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

22. "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love. "– From Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

23. "People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right. "– Albus Dumbledore

24. "I don’t go looking for trouble. Trouble usually finds me. "- Harry Potter

25. "Of course it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hallows

26. "Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. "- Albus Dumbledore

27. "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light "-Albus Dumbledore

28. "Curiosity is not a sin… But we should exercise caution with our curiosity… yes, indeed."– Albus Dumbledore

29. "The truth is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should, therefore, be treated with great caution."– Albus Dumbledore

30. "Working hard is important. But there is something that matters even more: Believing in Yourself"– Harry Potter

31. "It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more."–Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

32. "Even though we got a fight ahead of us, we’ve got one thing that Voldemort doesn’t have. Something worth fighting for."– Harry Potter

33. "Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect."– Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

34. "Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy."– Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

35. "Youth can not know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

36. "You control your own life. Your own will is extremely powerful." — J.K. Rowling

37. "Are you the sort of person who gloats when they see a woman fall or the kind that celebrates a magnificent recovery?" — J.K. Rowling

38. "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

39. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

40. "Fear of a name increases fear of a thing itself"– Albus Dumbledore

41. "It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all - in which case, you fail by default" — J.K. Rowling

42. "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone

43. "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hallows

44. "Remember, if the time should come when you have to make a choice between what is right and what is easy, remember what happened to a boy who was good, and kind, and brave because he strayed across the path of Lord Voldemort. Remember Cedric Diggory." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

45. "Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

46. "Just because you have the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn't mean we all have." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

47. "Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

48. "We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

49. "Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

50. “There are all kinds of courage,” said Dumbledore, smiling. “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” –The Philosopher’s Stone

51. "Books are like mirrors: if a fool looks in, you cannot expect a genius to look out." — J.K. Rowling

52. "We do not need magic to transform our world. We carry all the power we need inside ourselves already."

53. "Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Half-Blood Prince

54. "Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone

55. "Dumbledore says people find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Half-Blood Prince

56. "I don't believe in the kind of magic in my books. But I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book." — J.K. Rowling

57. "'You'll stay with me?' 'Until the very end,' said James." — J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Deathly Hallows

58. "The thing about growing up ... is that you sort of start thinking anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." — ― J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter, and the Half-Blood Prince

59. "It is my belief... that the truth is generally preferable to lies." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

60. "If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals." — J.K. Rowling, Sirius Black

