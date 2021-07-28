Your daily horoscope for July 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Aries.

Mars leaves the zodiac sign of Leo and enters a more practical and grounding energy.

Mars will enter Virgo at 4:21 p.m. EST, and this ignites a desire to get organized and to make health a priority.

If your birthday is on July 29, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are a timid for a Leo Sun sign, but when you feel comfortable in an environment, you truly shine.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American country singer and songwriter Martina McBride and American actor Wil Wheaton.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dependability is what you need, Aries, and that is what you get the next few days. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your career and social status.

You have a lot going on, and to outsiders it can seem a bit like you need to settle down, however, you're a whirlwind of energy that produces results, and that's all they need to know.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Study like your life depends on it.You are like a literal sponge when it comes to learning new things, and you won't forget whatever you try to master.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your higher learning. If you have to take a course or want to ace a test, now is the time to lay the groundwork.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Getting a loan or making a deal? Ask for the terms you want. You may be surprised that you get what you're seeking, or very close to it.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your shared resources.

And, Gemini, you appear to be someone who is rock solid and a person of your word. People will love doing business with you, and you can easily persuade others your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life takes a positive turn, Cancer. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your commitments, and this is a good thing.

You know what you want from love and also from your relationships including business partners.

You have had hit or miss interactions with others, but this time things appear to be more steady and predictable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You make headway, Leo. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your daily routine.

It's good to know what your day will bring, and feeling like you have some control over your life appeals to you.

This sense of order gives you an edge over your time, and you can get so much done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Feel with your heart, but lead with your head, Virgo.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your romance sector, and you could get caught up in a moment without realizing.

There are a million and one reasons for you to get lost in the moment, but you don't want to be out of sorts when you do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Roots are so important, and when you feel like you've got someone at home who values you, you feel like you can take on the world.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your family, and you are in a perfect mindset to connect with people in your life and truly appreciate what they do for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will want and need to be flexible, Scorpio. Not everything will go to plan and that is ok. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your travel sector.

A trip you made is coming together, but delays do happen. No matter what, eventually it will all work out, and being late may be a blessing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Save what you can. You've been thinking about the future, Sagittarius, and even though you know you won't live forever, you are certain that you don't want to count pennies your whole life in the name of security.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your money. So, splurge a little bit, and let yourself have fun while packing away some of your hard earned money as you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have to know who you are, and when you don't it's time to recenter. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your identity.

And questions about what you want and who you want to be are a normal part of your life right now.

The questions come often, and the answers slowly, but don't worry too much. You'll figure it all out on your own schedule.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can hold your own against anyone who tries to hurt you, Aquarius. And you don't have to do anything at all.

The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your hidden enemies. This gives karma a little hint that it's time to be protective of you, and guess what? It does.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need people who you can truly call friends, and those who don't want to be genuine, they can go. The Moon sextiles Saturn in Aquarius, bringing stability to your friendships.

This presents a clearing away of the people in your life that you don't want to be around.

You may not understand all the reasons why people may ghost or leave you, but when it's time for someone to go, it's time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.