Love Horoscope For Sunday, July 25, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 25, 2021.

The Moon in Aquarius will conjunct Jupiter the planet of growth, so we can expect our feelings to be hard to deny.

Venus is in Virgo, and also will speak to Jupiter, but harshly, and so what we feel can inhibit love's expression this Sunday.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Sunday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Anger can cloud your judgement, Aries, and in the name of love you may do things you regret.

Calm yourself down before you rush into a situation feeling like you're justified with your rage. You don't want to have to say you're sorry later, do you? No, so think before you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need a soft place to land, and sometimes too many hours at the house can get you and everyone feeling like they need to get out a bit for fresh air and a change in perspective.

Home is supposed to be peaceful, Taurus, so when everyone is in a bad mood at the start of the day your own guards will go up.

Take a little walk to clear your mind. Spend time in nature. Enjoy the sunshine and remember moments like these always pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone may not be in the mood to talk, Gemini, and if you try to force conversation it could backlash against you.

Even though you hate to leave a quarrel unresolved, and want to put out a fire before it starts, not everyone is ready to take the same approach.

Allow for space. Give time when necessary. Your opportunity to clear the air will come around soon enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money problems are a source of tension, and your relationship could go through some strife as you try to figure out who should be responsible for what and where to apply checks and balances.

Remember, money is not easy for any couple, and if you use a little wisdom without taking things too personally, your problems could be worked out just fine with some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's not always about you, but that is not something you want to hear.

You want to know that you matter, Leo, just as much as anyone else does. So, when you feel like you've been taken for granted, it's hard on your ego. Don't sulk, though.

You are better than that. Chin up and hold on to your confidence. You teach people how to treat you, and if you have to show them as you walk out, then their loss.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone you love may love to throw the past in your face, but their inability to see how far you've come is a shortcoming of their character, not your own.

You can get hooked into trying to convince this person that you've changed, and even try to show them how much you've worked to turn your life around.

But the truth is Virgo, some people don't want to see the good in you, and you have to just shut them down and find those who will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When it rains, it pours. It is going to feel like you are super popular all of a sudden. So, many people will want to spend time and get your attention. This is your soft spot, Libra.

You live for moments like this, but be sure not to over plan too many social situations, especially with the pandemic rearing its ugly head once again.

Keep your social circle small. Take rain checks and plan your get togethers for quality time, not just quantity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Heart ache hurts, but the dark night before the storm only lasts for so long. It's going to be a shocker how much you have been disrespected by the same person you held in such high regard.

It's a fall from grace to go from a person they can't live without to be the one that they don't want around.

Then, suddenly after you've cried so many tears you'll start to realize that the greatest thing to happen in your life was their absence because you learn to love yourself - and you find someone who will really see you for who you are.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's a magnetic connection in your love life, and even though it may be hard to put your finger on what brought you and your soulmate together, life will help you to sort it out.

Even in the best love situations difficulty comes at times when you least expect it.

There's nothing your love can't handle, and despite the fact that you feel like the world is trying to tear your relationship apart, in the end, everything you face will only bring you closer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Put your priorities in order, and if you want to have love at the top of your list, then be the one to put it there.

People get territorial over things and forget that the whole reason why you have so much is because you are together.

There is going to be a lot of power play going on for the next few days, and you should try your hardest not to get sucked into the negative energy. Remember, Capricorn, people before stuff.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The path to love is rarely easy. You've fallen in love and fallen hard, but why does being together have to be so complicated. There seems to be every obstacle to spending time together coming up each day. And, it can almost have you doubting your future together.

These things happen when you're about to hit a new level in your love life, so these trials are just helping you to see how badly you want what you have found and give you an appreciation for when you're able to spend your time together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is different for you, and that is why you're so willing to make many changes to your schedule and your life for the one you love. If you didn't think that this person was so special and worth it, you wouldn't go the extra mile.

You know in your heart that all of it's going to be worth it. All the lost sleep from talking late into the night or less time to do things around the house because of long commutes won't be forever.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.