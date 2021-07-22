Love Horoscope For Friday, July 23, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 23, 2021.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius.

Venus is in Virgo and love is practical and insightful.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Friday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love is so close, Aries, and you can feel it. You're in your head when it comes to romance right now.

Theoretically, you want it but there are lots of other things taking up space in your life.

So, despite the fact that you do know you need love, you're content knowing that you are taking care of you, and soon when it arrives, you'll be ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get to start a new chapter and rewrite your love story. The ending does not always have to be the same, and you can find your happy ending.

How you learned to love came from your family, and there are parts that you'd like to rewrite so you can avoid suffering like your parents did and love the way that you know they wanted you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're not much for sweet sentimental words, but your heart is ready to receive some verbal kindness.

Little displays of physical affection and bit of romance can be timely. There are days when even you, Gemini, want to know you're loved and held on to no matter what life dishes out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everyone needs someone to belong to, and just knowing that you have a friend in your corner means the world to you.

The love of a friend is a treasure to keep close to your heart. Their love is one thing that you can carry with you, no matter how far apart you are from one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

All eyes are on you right now, Leo. You couldn't hide your charm and presence from people if you tried.

With the Sun in your sign, this entire month you've got the floor, so it's easy to get attention. Maybe this is also your chance to win over someone whom you have your eye on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When something important in your life and something comes to an end, it gives you a new chance at life, but on a different path.

But don't rush into anything yet, Virgo. You need time to heal from all that you've been through. Once your heart is on the mend, your heart will be ready to love again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When a friend tells you something in confidence that they feel you ought to know, your denial may kick in to stop you from feeling pain from the truth.

It's a terrible feeling to have the blindfold ripped off your eyes and to see things someone you trust tried to hide from you. But whatever you do, Libra, don't pretend it didn't happen. Instead, do something about it, even if it is hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need an ego boost, Scorpio, and it's not asking too much for a little bit of goodness to come from your friends when you're feeling down in the dumps.

Love has hit you hard this time, and it was not expected. Until you get back on your feet, lean on the people who love you unconditionally, and that's the friends who are always there for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You never know who you will run into or when, and if you're looking for love, you may find it in unexpected ways.

A work acquaintance could invite you to meet with a group of friends, and then you meet someone you would never cross paths with in other ways. Be open to the possibilities, Sagittarius. Social settings and love mix well for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You aren't typically open to ideas unless you're sure that they are accurate and sound, and when it comes to the spiritual world, you are reluctant to just accept beliefs at the urging of a friend or loved one.

But, something new could happen, Capricorn, that turns even you into a believer of the esoteric.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love takes you places, and having someone to create and share moments makes the journey priceless.

You may be invited to go out this weekend on a trip or to an event with someone who is great company. This is your chance to make some beautiful memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Each day is an opportunity to do something loving. Loving someone is an art, and you have a chance to practice your imagination in romance this weekend.

Be creative, and try something original. Plan what you want to do and look forward to making your intimate life even better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.