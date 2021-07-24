One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, July 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, July 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
The Sun is in Leo, which brings attention to the Sun tarot card.
The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius, and we focus on the meaning of the Start card, too.
Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.
Famous 1s include American actor Tom Hanks and American musician, Sting.
What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
One card tarot reading by zodiac sign for Sunday, July 25, 2021:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed
Why let something hold you back, Aries. You were made to get things done.
Life has presented you with a challenge, and you can do one of two things, back down or rise to the occasion. With your strong personality, take the latter option.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
Taurus, you may be too busy to spend any time looking over your shoulder, but the Moon tarot card is an omen signaling that you have to watch your back. If you don't, no one else will.
You are walking into a situation where things are not as they appear, and someone or something you took at face value should be reevaluated.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Problems that challenge your mind and make you think are like a puzzle that capture your attention.
Today, you'll be working methodically and carefully as you try to figure out the best way to handle the problems of the day.
You won't be the one who falls short on your goals, Gemini, you're too clever for that. You're going to surprise yourself by how good you are when under pressure.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
There's a lot of things going on in your life right now, so it's as if your world is a giant seesaw and you're up and down without any way to get off the ride.
This won't be easy for you, but you're going to have to find a way to detach yourself long enough to stop feeling so intensely.
Once your heart is no longer in overdrive, that's when you can use your mind to help you figure out what you need to do.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed
It's good to keep things to yourself right now. You're at the early stages of your project's development, and you don't really need anyone poo-pooing your idea.
You need to protect your inspiration as if it were a small seed. Plant this deep into your soul and water your dreams, Leo. Let the evidence of growth be what others get to see when your work starts to speak for itself.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed
Be careful who you hang around right now. Even though you usually are not one to fall prey to peer pressure, you may be vulnerable right now, and everyone's opinions could create self-doubt.
You need to stand strong and avoid listening to too many voices that do not match up with your beliefs.
Close-mindedness is not always a good thing to practice, but confusion is high and you need to avoid the pressure to change until you're ready.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed
The last thing you need right now is one more task added to your plate. You are always happy to be helpful and to go out of your way to give more than asked of you.
But, you need to respect your time. You have a big heart, but there are only so many hours in a day, and you need to spare yourself a few of them so you can rest and take care of yourself.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
Be patient, but know that your tolerance levels are going to be tested, Scorpio.
People can be complicated, and some have their own agenda. You have yours, too, but the problem is that everyone wants to be a leader, and no one wants to be a follower.
All these strong egos can create a lot of head-butting as people try to force their own way, and that will not work for you.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Cups
Know thyself, Sagittarius. Sometimes you speak too much too soon, and it can get you feeling like you wish you had thought more before speaking.
The problem is that you're so honest and because you'd hate to see anyone suffer you don't want to be unclear. Honesty comes with a price, so now you have to pay it. But, they will thank you later.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Sun, reversed
When you're tired or overworked, it's hard to see all the good in life. You are seeing all the problems and few of the solutions, but that's not because that's all there is to your current situation.
You just need to take some time off and return to your work. Once you've done something else, with fresh eyes, things will suddenly appear to be better.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
Life is full of difficult choices, and you can weigh out the pros and cons until you're exhausted, but the bottom line is what do you feel, Aquarius. All that really matters is that whatever it is that you decide to do feels right.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles
Money is coming! So, your overall finances require your attention, Pisces.
It's time to work out your budget for the rest of the year and form a plan for savings and how to buy the wonderful things you want. Treat yourself, but spend smart.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.


