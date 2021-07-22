Your daily horoscope for July 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The day begins with the Moon in Capricorn.

The Moon will leave Capricorn in the evening, and a Full Moon in Aquarius arrives around 10:37 p.m., EST.

If your birthday is on July 23, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are bold and brilliant. You radiate positive energy and a strong sense of style.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include English actor Daniel Radcliffe, American actor Woody Harrelson, and American activist Monica Lewinsky.

Zodiac signs most compatible with Leo include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some ties have to be cut clean and simple for the sake of your sanity.

You have already begun to see that there are areas of your life you're headed toward and you cannot take certain people with you.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of friendships, and this can be a sad day, but also one that is exhilarating because in many ways what you lost brings you a gain called freedom.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some trophies are just not worth having, Taurus. You get reward, and with it comes all the responsibility.

Sound great at first, but once you get into the nitty gritty you realize it's more headache than fun.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of career and social status, and this is your time to let go of what isn't working for you.

Perhaps you'll want to give up a job with a big title that is a lot more stress than you feel it is worth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might need to learn something, but the idea that the only way to get there is by a formal education could go out the window.

You might be able to find other ways, such as on-the-job training,

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of higher learning.

And even if you try your hardest to go back to college, the barriers may rise up to stop you, and an alternative path present itself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

it takes a village to make things happen, and sometimes it takes more than that. You may feel like you have to call in the troops to help you out these days.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of shared resources, and you'll be able to lobby for assistance without too much trouble.

People who you did not expect to pull through for you will be there when you need them, perhaps without you even having to ask.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are looking for more out of life, Leo, and sometimes you have settled for less than you deserve because you have felt that it was all you had. But, no more.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of commitments, and it's high time for you to really look at your situation.

You don't know how good you can have it until you're willing to let go of what doesn't really make you happy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of daily duties. It's too much, Virgo.

You've been keeping the pace for far too long, and now it's time for you to start handing off some of the work you've been managing for a while.

Your hard work ethic makes you a prime candidate to be taken advantage of all too often. And, now it's your turn. You're ready to do less so that you can live more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

To enjoy life you have to really look at the entire situation to see what is worth having and what is not. The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of creatives.

But to be truly imaginative you need to reduce stress, Libra, and that means letting go of problems that you've some how adopted but aren't for you to claim.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can only do so much, Scorpio, and then you have to let other do what they can for themselves.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of home and the family, and you start to see that life hands everyone opportunities to change. You can wish it to happen, but when you have taken someone as far as they can go, you need to let go and let god.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Enough has been spoken, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of communication. And you are truly tired of sharing, and oversharing, and sharing some more.

You've talked until you're blue in the face, and it seems that all your words fell on deaf ear. So, this is your change to just walk away. You did your part. It's time to move on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You aren't one to hoard, but you are also not someone who likes to not have something to show for your time.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of money and personal property.

So, it's time to make investments, and to start buying things that you know you need and want. If the money is there, use it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's not easy for you to hear it, but some times things really do have to be about you.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of identity, and it's time to let go of the excuses about why you have allowed everyone and everything else take a priority in your life.

Take baby steps if you need to. This moon teaches you to say no, when you used to always say yes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't need that drama in your life. You need peacefulness, serenity and peace.

The Full Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of hidden enemies Some times people just hurt you so much that you cannot take it anymore.

So, you start to build walls and stop letting their hurtful ways affect you. You should not shut yourself out completely, but be reserved about how close you allow people to come to your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.