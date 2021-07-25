Your Weekly Love Horoscope For July 26 - August 1, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology prediction that starts July 26th and lasts through August 1st, 2021.

The theme this week is speaking our truth based on what we’ve learned during the first half of this year so that as we continue through the remainder of the year, we can build a life that is in alignment with our soul.

Here’s what’s happening in love this week for your zodiac sign, according to astrology.

But as we begin to move towards greater alignment, we also recognize that means not everything is meant to travel with us into this next phase of life.

While it can affect our careers or even where we choose to live, there’s no other area that we tend to hang onto longer than the romantic relationships we’ve already outgrown.

This could be a week of certain truths in our romantic life which become so glaringly obvious we no longer have the choice or even ability to ignore them.

An eye-opening time of what truly resonates, what does not and then take clear heart centered action towards what needs to change so that we are free to do so.

To live a life based on our truth is usually the harder path to take because it requires us to know ourselves, to let go of what others want or need for us and be able to make decisions based from growth versus our comfort zone.

So, often we ask ourselves what’s the point? Why do I have to do what’s harder? Why do I have to make choices that may hurt those I love?

But the answer is simple, because as difficult as it may be, the reward of living that life on the other side is immeasurable.

To wake every day with a clear conscious knowing that we’re speaking our truth and creating a life that resonates with our very essence is what it means to be living, thriving versus merely surviving.

It’s a week of truths in our love lives this week, one that may forever change the landscape of our lives and even the dreams we thought we had, but the thing is as we’ve discovered, it’s worth it.

It’s always been worth it, but know we’ve learned, we’re worth it too.

Planet transits that affect your weekly love horoscope starting July 26:

Tuesday, July 27th — Mercury moves into Leo

For those that have been feeling an emotional hangover of late especially in terms of talking about relationship issues, this should be a welcome relief.

During this transit we will be more direct and bolder in speaking the truth that is in our heart and more ready for the changes that it brings. This energy will last until Mercury moves into Virgo on August 11th.

Wednesday, July 28th — Jupiter (retrograde) will transit back into Aquarius

The sneak peek portion of 2022 is over and now begins the time when we are called to take action on the lessons that we’ve learned so that we can be ready for the new year and new phase of Jupiter in Pisces when it begins.

Expect lessons around freedom, individuality, and the foundations that we’ve built our lives on, now is the time to keep only what you need moving forward.

Mars in Leo opposite Jupiter in Aquarius

A three-day transit that begins with Mars ending his reign in Leo and beginning his action orientated time in Virgo means that this holds big possibilities of speaking and living our truth.

We will be feeling driven and hopeful about having it all; the life, love and joy that we dream is possible.

This time though, we are willing to achieve it at all costs. A great time for taking any steps that have previously felt too life altering as you will have the confidence to move ahead.

Thursday, July 29th — Mars moves into Virgo

Under this energy the message is clear, it’s time to get things done. Think about those conversations or actions that have seemed impossible or overwhelming and likely have caused us to feel stuck.

With the Mars Virgo energy it will give us the ability to think things through, to make the choice that we feel called to and then to take drastic action.

This transit lasting until September 14th could mean a big phase of change and leveling up in our relationships, think final break-ups to engagements and moving in-it has it all.

Saturday, July 31st — Last Quarter Moon in Taurus

This is a time to reflect on what isn’t working so that you can let go or modify your original plans and ideas.

Under the Aquarian theme for the moon this summer, expect to release any partners that you’ve feel you’ve outgrown or even life paths that no longer resonate.

Weekly love horoscope for July 26 to August 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While everyone is set to move ahead this week you may find yourself more confused.

Whether it’s because your ego or intuition has taken a recent hit or you’re just feeling unsure it seems that the focus this week needs to be around what you really want and need from a romantic relationship.

Don’t be afraid to step outside of the box, you may just find you never fit there anyway.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week could be an important time for you in finally releasing a long-standing relationship that has just never quite lived up to what you needed from a partner.

Don’t let the lure of the comfort zone make you forget what it is you truly deserve. No change is easy but continuing to ignore it will only hurt yourself in the long run.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In the coming days try to reflect on what hand you’ve had in creating the emotional tensions you’ve been experiencing lately.

It’s easy to put it off on partners or potential partners but often it always comes back to us.

This means looking at your level of honesty, vulnerability and commitment to see if you’ve been saying one thing-but doing another. It’s time to get your head and your heart on the same page.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There were a lot of lessons that have come up recently all centered around what happens and how you feel if you don’t speak your truth.

It’s wonderful to care for people so deeply that you want to protect their feelings, but as you’ve recently learned, it can’t ever be at the expense of your own.

This week cements what you’ve learned and provides greater opportunity to turn that lesson into a new way of not just living-but loving.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Life may seem to move more quickly this week for you as it will feel there is one event after another that is testing you and your ability to speak from the heart.

While you often can be bold in love, make sure that what you are saying and doing are connected to that deepest part of you and not what you think the other person wants.

It doesn’t matter if we can get someone to love or be with us, but instead that we can create the space for that to never end.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to be so hard on yourself this week as it may feel like you’re reviewing all the way that you’ve grown this week like a movie rolling in your head.

We all take the path that we’re meant to and that usually means it’s the longest and indirect.

There’s no point in looking at things and wishing that they could have been different or that you would have arrived here in this moment sooner.

Instead, just have gratitude that you’ve finally arrived and with it a brand-new chapter in your love life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is a difference from the truth that we tell ourselves to believe versus the truth of our soul.

Sometimes past hurts or even ego can cloud what we truly want and deserve which can have us hanging onto old storylines in love. This week you’re being challenged to see how you truly feel; you, not your wounds, not your inner child, but you.

Try to meet what you find with acceptance instead of resistance and recognize that often the reason you don’t have the love you need is because you’re still chasing the one you don’t.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re used to going deep, but it doesn’t matter how deep you go if you aren’t willing to release what no longer is resonating with your growth.

Simply saying you are letting go isn’t enough. This week try to lean into where you’re still hanging on with your energy even if you feel like you’ve already moved on.

It’s time to get clear about who and what is in alignment with your soul and what isn’t so that you are sending a clear message to the universe that you are ready to receive what it is you deserve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s always a new adventure around the corner but the best ones are those that lead us more deeply back to ourselves.

Look for the events this week that help reveal your truth to you, like the layers of an onion allow life to peel back what isn’t truly a part of you so that as you head into a new month you will be ready to act.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When we realize that how we’ve been doing things isn’t working the only option is to change how we do things.

This is especially true in romantic relationships and while of course it doesn’t always mean that it’s time to release a current partner, it also doesn’t mean their meant to stay either.

Lean into uncomfortable truths this week, you don’t necessarily have to act right away but admitting it to yourself will be the first step.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It seems the lessons just keep piling up for you this week as you round the corner on some major growth. While it’s never easy to go through the phases that life asks of us, it is important to look for the greater purpose.

Sometimes we think we’re over something simply because of time, because physically our lives and relationships look different, but true healing is deeper than that. Let yourself not just see how far you’ve come but feel it too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve put in a lot of work to get to this space in your life and while there is always more work, sometimes the work is in receiving what it is you’ve built. Look for the ways that you’re stealing your own joy because you’re clinging onto past hurts or wounds this week.

Just because you experienced it in your past doesn’t mean it’s a part of your future but in order to truly let it go you must understand what it had been serving within you. There’s no shame in being afraid, but to let that rule us will only bring more of the same.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.