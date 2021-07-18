Your daily horoscope for July 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22nd, 2021, then a new solar season begins with a Sun in Leo.

The Pluto and Saturn opposition to the Sun continues bringing intense feelings about matters related to the home and authority figures.

If your birthday is on July 19, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are stylistic and fashionable. You are often edgy and eclectic. People love to observe your approach to life and find your attitude inspiring.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include Russian hairstylist, fashion designer and singer Sergey Anatolievich Zverev and American former stand-up comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon squares Mars, your ruling planet, and conflicts arise when you least expect it. Aries, for you, this may drive you to achieve your goals for the day despite the challenges you face.

You may have to rework things a bit, but knowing you, you'll find a creative way to do it. You may not mind having to change plans or cut a few corners. It will feel appropriate right now, especially if you think that no one will notice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love may always the be the right answer, but timing is not going to be as smooth as you'd like. The Moon spends the day in your sector of relationships, and when in Scorpio, this brings out feelings of love and deep desire for intimacy, physical touch, and companionship.

However, easier said than done as the Scorpio Moon squares Mars, in Leo, your sector of home. This is where you may see disruption hit the most, and the answer for you is not to strike back, at least not in a way that you feel is justified at the time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in your sector of health, and when in Scorpio you need to ask yourself what steps are you taking to care for your body each day? If you've been avoiding the gym, but not working out from home the sense of all that you've neglected can come up for you.

The Moon will square Mars in your communication and local travel sector, and well, Gemini, this is where you might want to get creative. It's inconvenient to go to the park or to find alternatives to your workout routine, but the feeling that it's now or never will nag you the next few days until you take action.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio, your creativity and passion sector, but this is not really a comfortable thing for you because you tend to hide what you're feeling especially when the emotions are strong.

The Moon will square Mars in your sector of money, and this might prompt you to try and buy love or to buy things for the person who has caught your eye.

But, this is not a wise decision. Be careful not to be overly impulsive when it comes to picking up stuff that you hope will impress or speak your feelings for you. Even if you're not ready to be open about what you are thinking, it's better to wait for when you're ready to try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars in your sign has stirred up a little bit of trouble, as you begin to desire more out of your life you'll also feel agitated by people who try to hold you back from pursuing your dreams, even if their intentions come from a good place.

The sense that you are at a crossroads can come to a surprise to family members, perhaps even your parents, as you step out of your comfort zone, making changes that you would not ordinarily do, but now you want to.

They will put up a fight, perhaps thinking you've gone mad, but Leo, stand your ground. The Moon squaring Mars today gives you some courage, so use it wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There are things you just know, Virgo. You don't need to be told either, your gut leads the way and you're able to pick up a vibe that nags you long and hard enough until you investigate the situation to find out if it's a fact.

With Mars in your enemy sector, you are on a mission to remove the toxic people out of your life, perhaps, once and for all. And as Mars squares the Moon in your third solar house, you are coming at life with a pair of scissors snipping out the people, ties that have blinded you and removing them from your life.

This may be the day that you change your phone number or block people you don't want to talk to any more. And for you, that's only the start to better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends and money do not mix. Write that down and then repeat it to yourself throughout the day.

That's the overarching message of the Moon in your money sector squaring Mars in your friendship sector. There will be a few moments where your pockets feel deeper than they really are, and you may want to dip into savings or whatever it is you have to help a friend in need.

This feeling could press on you and put a lot of pressure on you to perform, but Libra, try to resist it. These are not the best circumstances, and if you think you're going to get paid back, you may not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in your sign, and this brings a nice and relaxing energy to your personal life. You might feel so in tune with yourself that it's easy to do things your way without many obstacles in the way.

The Moon will square Mars in Leo, your sector of career and social status. Take full advantage of this driving force in your life.

Even in an intense angle, Mars is more friend than foe to you. A little bit of tension can actually motivate you to push yourself a little harder than you ordinarily would.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When the Moon is in your enemy sector, you are inclined to call things out the way that you see them, and this might include religious activities that you feel are outdated or no longer in touch with the times.

You have a self-righteousness to you for the next few days, and while that may play out well for you certain situations or social circles, you may want to be reminded that not everyone who nods their head in agreement truly thinks the way that you do.

Your forcefulness about topics can be intimidating, and for that reason you may not want to be heavy fisted or post too aggressively on social media or speak candidly with strangers that you're not sure of.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in Scorpio, your friendship sector may have you wondering who really are your friends. The Moon is debilitated in Scorpio, so friends that you have been socializing with loosely that have no roots could feel more like liabilities than adding value to your life.

The Moon will square Mars in your sector of shared resources, and one resource that you often hold back on sharing is time. If you think that you're wasting time over the next few days, or paying attention but not getting back as much as you give, you may pull back and decide not to engage anymore. A lost friendship that has no merit is not for you, Capricorn.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A deep, abiding connection is worth holding out for, Aquarius, and with you being so picky about who you allow in your social circle, it's pretty compelling when you find a person you want to be around for a long time.

The Moon in Scorpio may have you evaluating the things that you want out of life, but mostly from others, including a bestie that you need in your life now more than ever before.

Motivating Mars squares the Moon, and with Mars in your relationship sector, you are willing to do the work that needs to be done. This could come to a surprise to you and others, but a great way to begin a new relationship should one evolve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in your spirituality sector brings up desires to learn about the occult, astrology, and even the tarot. You are curious about these things and naturally inclined to study them without much problem.

If you've ever wanted to dive into the subject, especially to explore answers to questions or problems in your life, the next few days opens the door to learning and to understanding what has been a mystery to you for some time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.