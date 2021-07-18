3 Zodiac Signs Who Want More Freedom During Sun Opposite Saturn, July 18 - August 11, 2021

We all want more freedom, but when the Sun is in opposition to Saturn, as it will be from July 18 to August 11, 2021, there's a certain element of longing in the air for three zodiac signs.

Sun opposition to Saturn is not something that should be taken lightly, astrologically speaking.

This one's a biggie, folks, and of course I'm referring to the transit known as Sun Opposite Saturn.

I'd like to say it's all good, and it is 'all good' to a degree...it just may take some time and effort to get to the sterling results we so hope for.

We have certain astrological seasons that come once in a lifetime. This one is Saturn in Aquarius, which won't happen again for at least another 28 years.

When Saturn is in Aquarius opposite of a Sun in Cancer, we face a moment that's about one's about self esteem and the road we have to take in order to free ourselves.

Saturn in Aquarius challenges our belief in humanity, and how we feel about it for ourselves, so that we may find and explore this kind of self love and confidence.

We all know life isn't exactly easy, but when it does work out, it's usually because you found the right mental-emotional doorway to walk through.

We are the ones who pull ourselves up out of the dark, and it is we who soul search until we get it right.

And for many zodiac signs, particularly those who tend to follow the rules, a bit of rebel comes out more than usual.

The Sun Opposite Saturn Transit has a cloying effect; we may feel trapped, condemned - we may feel suffocated by our present lifestyle.

For some zodiac signs in astrology, that feeling of being imprisoned in one's own life can be worked out.

However, there are three horoscopes signs here that will feel as though they've been collared - and that feeling will be unbearable. For certain signs, the desire to flee will be all-consuming.

Which three signs will want more freedom during Sun Opposite Saturn? Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius are the ones who feel this the strongest.

Zodiac signs who want more freedom during the Sun opposition Saturn, July 18 to August 11, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As of July 18, you're going to start to feel like the walls are closing in around you.

You may be in a situation, more than likely a home situation, where you recognize that things are not working the way you envisioned - with roommates, or family members.

Once the seed of dissatisfaction has been planted in your mind, you won't be able to think of anything but relocating.

Money has been an issue for you, which is why you feel stuck in your present situation, however your lack of funds will not dull down your need to get the heck out of there before you go stark raving nuts.

What you're tasting now is the 'idea of freedom' and within a month, this need to flee the coup is going to become an all-out obsession. Idea? Start saving your money.

Freedom is cool, but freedom feels a lot safer when you actually have some place to live. Self esteem is knowing when to make the right move, in this case.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The one you thing you really resent is being told, "no." It's that simple - you feel you are an independent agent, gliding through this life on your own, able to do what you want - because your desires are not so farfetched.

And so, when someone - an authority figure, perhaps, steps in and prevents you from furthering yourself, you want to rebel.

"How dare they tell me what to do?!" This kind of prideful resistance looks good in novel format, but in real life, you're going to need to incorporate a little word called 'compromise.'

I know, I know, Libra's don't compromise. Well, Sun Opposite Saturn has news for you - Libra's have to compromise - some of the time. It's called survival, and if you really want to 'stick it to the man' then do so in a way where you don't destroy the Earth.

You don't need to be a petulant brat to show people that you want to do it your way, and not theirs. Practice humility, Libra - that's what's going to get you your freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You were born a free spirit and every since that day, you've been consistent about your independence. You've set up your life for minimal invasions; you like it your way, mostly on your own.

People know not to bother you, as they know not to ask you to do things they already know you want nothing to do with.

And then, there's Sun Opposite Saturn, to disrupt everything you've worked so hard for. Starting on July 18 and lasting until mid August, you're going to feel put upon and thrust into the position of somehow being obligated to someone - your biggest nightmare.

This opposition comes out of left field; you had no idea you could be so...manipulated, used. What will you do about this, Sagittarius?

Whereas others might 'try' to work it out, you'll do just the opposite. You are not in the mood to be held down, and you certainly won't let someone else entrap you into some scenario that you can't escape.

No way. This is where you start ghosting friends and canceling family members for their nervy efforts. Nobody takes freedom away from a Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.