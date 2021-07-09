Love Horoscope For Saturday, July 10, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 10, 2021.

We are slightly more me-centric than is typical for Cancer season during our love horoscope this Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it remains intertwined with the Moon's energy just before it slips into fiery Leo.

Leo energy dominates the day, and we are emotional as Mercury prepares to enter the Cancer zodiac sign.

We are pulled in two very different directions during Venus conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Leo. We want attention, and we want it now. Without it, there's a lot of drama and fanfare that can arise from even the most timid of zodiac signs.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're getting confident, Aries, and that is a good thing.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of passion, and this is where you excel.

It feels good to know that you're alive and can experience things that you thought were long gone from your life.

The blood is rushing through your veins, and it could be love or just a realization that you truly want to live your life to the fullest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are so protective lately, Taurus, that it can intimidate the people you love, even though your intentions are good.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of home, and this is where you start to get a little territorial about your relationships. Remind yourself that people need to breathe.

They need space. The person who is meant to be in your life, you won't have to control. They will choose you as much as you choose to be with them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Argumentative much, Gemini? You don't mean to come across as someone who always wants to argue, but there are days when you can't seem to catch a break.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of conversation, and the tension can be cut with a knife, but you might be the source of the problem.

You're getting caught in the crossfire, and it won't be easy for you to stop lecturing.

Figure out when you need to step down, and let people work things out for themselves. Not every person needs to be rescued.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your money is burning a hole in your pocket, and it's mostly because you want to spend almost as much as you make.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of personal property and money.

There are a lot of shiny, new things that you want to buy, and they all would be perfect for this room or that outfit. If you want to enjoy certain things with your partner or in the near future, put a cap on your spending. Be wise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Learn to love yourself better, Leo. It's not that you don't value the idea of self-love, but you could do a better job being there for you.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of identity, and this is your time to put first-things-first.

Set a priority for grooming, sleeping, and self-care. Nothing in life is worth giving up on the little things. What's the point in spending all your free time on earth unhappy?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's a power struggle in your relationship that's screaming for you to bring up the problems that are blaring, and everyone knows it.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of enemies, and what threatens to tear your relationship apart can come rearing it's ugly head if you're not careful.

Try not to allow things to rob you of your joy when you're together. Be a united front.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The bickering will eventually stop, Libra, you just need to let the complaints and gossip go in one ear and out the other.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of friends, and this is an intense time. People are unhappy, even when they say that they aren't.

So, rather than look inwardly, it's OK to point fingers and look at everyone else. It's not you, it's them.

You just need to stay calm, and let it be worked out without you getting involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of reputation., but today, yours is under attack.

Where you apply your energy is where you will prosper the most. So, even when your loved one feels like you spend too many hours at work the payoff is coming.

So all the hard work you've put in to compete against others in a competitive job will be rewarded. Don't let things at home, stop you from doing what you know will help everyone in the long run.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it to, and a trip is long, past overdue.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of adventure, and the itch to travel is strong.

You are ready to high-tail it out of town to enjoy a different pace for a little while. Rather than wish it would happen, make it happen, Sagittarius. Take the risk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Share the truth as you see fit, but also realize there are consequences to honesty - sometimes worse than when someone is lying.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of secrets, and opening up about 'your truth' can be offensive to some.

This is not the time to bear your thoughts to all. Keep planting seeds. Eventually, someone will take the hint and change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The closer you are to someone, the more you will fight, and it's the depth of your love that pulls you through.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of marriage, and like any other relationship there can be some tough times to go through.

Growing pains are never easy to experience, but knowing that you're in it together can help you remain fair and work through your problems.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

They mean well, Pisces. Isn't it funny how you set a goal for yourself and that's when everyone starts to love on you with food, sweets and all your earthly temptations?

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo continues in your sector of health, and the pressure to give in is strong - in the name of love, of course.

But, don't. Stick to your guns. Their hurt feelings will pass, and you deserve to stick to a promise you made to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.