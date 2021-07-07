Your daily horoscope for July 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Moon will be in the sign of Cancer preparing for tomorrow's New Moon.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer, too

The day is all about the home, family, and doing things that bring a sense of comfort.

There will be opportunity for good luck as the Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter over the next three weeks.

Areas of tension come up the most with Venus square Uranus.

If your birthday is on July 8, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are all about relationships and making long-lasting connections with others.

You enjoy spending time in smaller social circles and look forward to family time.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American singer/songwriter and actor, Jaden Smith and American actor Kevin Bacon.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're going for the gold, Aries. That means you've got to do things your way.

You're family-oriented, but when it comes to caring for your own, your approach is a bit different from everyone else's.

You need to hustle, and this can mean you are looking at new ways to provide for your loved ones, even if it means not being at home as much as you'd like.

Now, that the Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and the family, this may become a top priority for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Plan head, Taurus. You have to get things right this time.

With so many ways to make money and to protect the people you love, you'll be taking action this month that sets the stage for the future.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication, and there's a lot of plans and things to put into place in order to make sure everything you need is right where you want it to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The first rule of ownership is to take personal responsibility, and when it comes to knowing what you have and it's worth, it's important to know where your wealth stands.

Life is moving quickly, Gemini, and the Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property.

Focus your attention toward matters involving your home. Take an inventory. Secure your things, and if you need to get insurance to make sure what you have is protected, look into it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You matter, Cancer. You often put everything else before yourself, but this month it's all about what will put you in control of your destiny.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity. So, get to know yourself well.

If you've felt lost after the pandemic and are still getting your mind wrapped around the changes that took place, call in a time out to gain clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some people just aren't team players, Leo. You may have some toxic individuals in your life that just need to move on and leave you alone.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies, and when you spot some within your crew, call it out.

While you can't control the direction of their lives, you can do so for your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With so many people in the world, your circle of friends is unlimited. You aren't stuck with a certain crowd if you don't want to be. Expand your horizons.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships, so plan to network, get involved. Volunteer. Go to community group meetings, and start letting your face be seen in the right social circles that matter to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You stand out from the rest, Libra, and that is what makes you beautiful to know.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and there are lots of positive things coming your way at work or in the area of your focus.

If you've been extra quiet on social media, now is a great time to start getting back online and posting what you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've felt spiritually empty, but now is the time to get reconnected to your purpose and your higher power.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of education and beliefs. Spend time learning about your spiritual practice.

Go beyond a self-help book or a video on the topic. Do meditation, prayer and make connecting with your spirit a daily priority.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Death is not a comfortable topic, but it's one that everyone needs to address.

You may have things you need to put into place for an emergency, and people who need to be involved should know what to do.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, so rather than keep what your wishes are to yourself, write them down.

Consider getting a will done this year and putting the right information in place so there are no surprised should an untimely event happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know when you want something, your mind is set and there's no changing it. Right now, Capricorn, you may be on the fence, but it's only a matter of time before that changes.

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitment, and you have so much to look into before taking a leap into a project that will absorb time and energy.

Be sure that what you say yes to is what you really want, so when you're involved, you're happy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You can't be all things to all people, Aquarius, so what will you focus on?

The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties, and you are at risk of spreading yourself out too thin.

You might think you have plenty of time this week, but chances are that you won't get to it all. So, rather than disappoint yourself or another, be practical with your schedule.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have to let yourself play every once in a while, Pisces. The Moon enters the sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity.

And this is the perfect time to envision the future and all the things you want to see in your home, your life, and even if your own back yard.

Plant a garden. Repaint. Get crafty and express yourself with colors that make you feel good when you see them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.