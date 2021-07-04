3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting July 5-11, 2021

The week starts off with a holiday weekend, but for some zodiac signs that's where the positivity stops.

Three zodiac signs will have a rougher week than others, and the intensity begins on July 5, 2021.

It's a precarious time of the month for some, and that is mainly due to the cosmic forces that test our patience - and our ability to hold on to negative thoughts.

Interesting that we would even 'want' to hold on them, and yet, for some, the past and the pain is all we know.

Getting over it feels like someone else's job - and that's where this week may be rough for some. Recognizing that we no longer have to hold on to the pain is both freeing, and excruciating.

On Friday, we have the dark New Moon in Cancer to look forward to. Whenever there's a New Moon in town, we can expect to feel anxious, doubtful and perhaps even a little neurotic.

That's OK, and it does pass, but before it does - a few signs here will rev that stress engine all the way up, simply because it can't be helped.

We're also in Leo season, and for some, that kind of heat isn't always a pleasure, it's an obligation - an insistent and nagging push to do or confront things we may prefer to look away from.

And some of you will be dealing with this during the week.

Once again, as we all know in our hearts, we are always bigger than any problem, and so, we shall act accordingly. Who's going to have a rough week starting July 5th?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting July 5 - 11, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you're looking at this week is a bit of sleeplessness and a lot on your mind.

On the outside, everything looks good; you're getting out, hanging with friends, doing a few of the things you love - and yet, there's something going on 'inside' that's deeply troubling to you.

You are wrestling with a long-standing depression and it's getting to you.

You don't like to take responsibility for any hurt you may have caused, and yet - there's this guilt complex that seems to be showing up, and it's going to trouble you even more during the week.

You'll have a choice (something all Gemini's tend to resent): Own up to your own misdeeds and move on, or, find a way to rewrite the past so that it suits you.

Advice: admit what you did by freeing yourself up with truth. Remember, the truth DOES set you free, and once you are liberated - the world is your oyster. Move on, Gemini - it's time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's good about this week is that your troubles will be contained, and will have very little value in the weeks ahead. Nonetheless, you'll be dealing with office woes, and ornery people who seem to have zero filter on what comes out of their mouths.

In other words, people.

People are what wracks your nerves this week, Virgo, and as if you didn't resent the heck out of them anyway, this week is going to take that hearty Virgo-based resentment to a new level. As mentioned, this is work-related and has nothing to do with home, love, health or finance.

It's simply about you being completely intolerant of what others spew. People get on your nerves this week in ways you never though possible. Their nerve, their opinions - eek!

You are just not in the mood, and by the time the New Moon rolls around, you might be in such a state of hate that you won't recognize your own life.

Do yourself a favor and give it all much less importance. It's not going to last, so don't make hating people your life's work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Hello stress and goodbye feelings of security. Wow, that doesn't sound too good, does it? Well, here's the thing, Pisces: it's as good or as bad as you allow it to be.

On one hand, you're going to be very social, however, social engagements also bring out the neurotic in you. You love being around people, but it's that very kind of engagement that makes you second-guess yourself. Are you good enough, wise enough?

Are you part of the crowd, or just an observer?

This week is going to be riddled with self-doubt, and all for no reason whatsoever.

With Venus entering Virgo, you'll see your love life reach new positive levels - and yet, something about this kind of progress sets up paranoia; you'll find yourself wondering if it's going to last....will this person approve, will that person like me?

It's time to wake up and understand one thing: If people want you around, it's real - they really do want you around. It's not a set up for some kind of hazing, nor will you be rejected. Dive in, Pisces. Tap into that fearlessness and start living in the present.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.