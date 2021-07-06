Your daily horoscope for July 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and it ends on July 22nd.

The Moon spends the day in analytical and curious Gemini.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in Gemini.

The Last Quarter Moon signals taking action and finishing up projects in preparation for the upcoming New Moon in Cancer which arrives on July 9th.

If your birthday is on July 7, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are eccentric yet soft spoken. You love a good laugh.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include British singer and songwriter Ringo Starr and former international Indian cricket player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take initiative and make your plans, Aries. Time waits for no one, and neither should you.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication and short distance travel.

If you've been thinking about going somewhere, just do it. You will be so glad you took a break and fed your wanderlust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can't take it with you Taurus, so if you have to sell it, enjoy it, or need to give it away, do so.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money and personal property. This is the time for taking stock in your life.

Things that have meaning to you should be used, not simply left on shelf to collect dust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something just for yourself, Gemini. You deserve to celebrate you.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity and personal development.

This is the perfect time to start a new adventure that involves fulfilling a life long goal. Now that things are improving in the world, branch out again. It will feed your spirit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone can be trusted, Cancer. So, keep your friendship circle small.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies and spirituality.

This week, trust your instincts. Listen to your inner voice when you feel that something is off. You are likely right.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Go out there and meet people, Leo. You were not meant to sit at home.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships and networking. Get business cards. Starting mingling and going out more to meet people.

If you're still unsure about going to face-to-face meetings, use your social media to reconnect with people you enjoy doing business with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take pride in who you are and all you do. You are going places and it shows.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status.

Things are starting to advance in your life. A potential promotion or some form of recognition can be yours. If you want it, work for it, but also let them know you are interested.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Study life, Libra. It's never too late to be a student of what's going on in the world.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of personal philosophy and education.

Sign up for a class or perhaps you want to learn about astrology. If you're thinking about getting a certification or planning to attend a seminar, check one out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are no mistakes, Scorpio. If something is meant to be yours, it comes to you without you having to struggle for it.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The door of fate can open up to bring you a lucky gift, a winning lottery ticket or even some money in your pocket, perhaps even what you loaned but forgot was owed to you will be returned.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Talk about love, a passion project or a business relationship may come up over the next few days, and you will need to decide what it is that you want.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment. Consider a few questions: does this work for you? Is this something that you want for your life? If you have been hoping for this opportunity, then take it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to make your health a priority, Capricorn. You just have to make a decision that you want better for your life.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily routines and health.

Kick up a new routine. Buy snacks that fit in with your goals. Make micro choices that give you a sense of control over your body and mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the little things in life that count, Aquarius. And your heart strings can be pulled in a way that you won't forget.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity and romance.

A magical encounter or a sweet interaction with a friend that hints something more may be there, are all part of your life this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stick to what's familiar, Pisces. There's always time for change, but now may not be right for your needs.

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family for the next few days.

Spend time with parents, grandparents, or people that you feel comfortable being yourself around.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.