Love Horoscope For Sunday, July 4, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 4, 2021.

On Sunday, the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will transit the sign of Taurus.

Venus squares Uranus in Taurus, and it prompts us to realize that we aren't quite ready for change.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take problems that involve your love life and try to apply a new way of thinking.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of creativity, and this provides a beautiful compliment to how you are already.

You know that relationships can take turns in many ways. So, why not work on enjoying the process, and when you don't, do something about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are part of a great circle of life and love, even if you choose to only focus on one person. It's your energy that is shared with others in life.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of home and the family, and this helps to solidify how you feel about your personal life.

You can aim to learn more and to grow from your experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Losing a person is hard. You want to reach out and talk so many times in the day, but once a person cuts off the relationship, it's hard to try and bring things back around.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of communication, and it's good for your spirit to admit when you're wrong. It's also good for the hearer to see you say so too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Spend money on yourself. Tending to your soul's garden is not something that never comes with a cost.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of money and how you use it.

Learn to have a positive relationship with money as it relates to others. Without the know-how on money, you will find that you lose some to gain some back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Always use your sense of humor. Humor is so contagious. You may find it benefits you when your tongue-in-cheek ways are shared with others.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of identity-making this a great window of time to reconnect with friends, family, or even to just meet with acquaintances to hang out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you may feel guilty for what your enemies claim you have but should not.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of enemies, and you could feel slightly responsible for another person's reaction to your joy.

These things are common to life and should be handled with encouragement and generousity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be of service to others, Libra.

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of friends, and it can be hard to show others how much you care but you should still try.

When you give of yourself, the reward for showing love doubles to help you both. Open your heart to love in ways that you ordinary don't have time to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to the sector of your career but this may be where things are going wrong in your love life. Sometimes you throw yourself into work because deep down you have a lot of self-doubts. You might even work to avoid your love life, but it's time for a change.

Maybe it's time to become more active on your social media. Post selfies. Do a live video. You need to become comfortable with others actually seeing you on the camera. Give others a reason to be curious about you and perhaps a date could result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of education, and these lessons must be learned so that the new chapter of your life can begin.

An ending is really a beginning turn outwardly. So, when you find yourself having to say goodbye to old friends or a love you once thought would last forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of shared resources, and one of the greatest resources of all is time, and time that is spent with yourself or others.

Be honest with others, Capricorn. And even if others are not the same towards you, let them.

Focus on what you have and what it is that you need, and invite others to do the same when it comes to how they love others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of commitment, and pride can be part of this experience.

Your pride may be wounded after a rift with a partner or an X. You may be ready to forgive but mind your boundaries.

Being a forgiving person does not mean being a doormat. It teaches patience. And forgiveness is something to try when you feel like you cannot let go of the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

To love someone is the greatest thing to do with your time, especially when Venus in Leo squares the Moon bringing intensity to your sector of daily duties. You can feel that love is a labor of work you're hesitant to strive for.

You have so much to offer when it comes to the smallest efforts to share your appreciation for another person. Give of yourself generously even when it's hard to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.