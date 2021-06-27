Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun spends the day in sweet Cancer. The Moon leaves analytical Aquarius to enter the sleepy sign of Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces can make you want to escape life for a while. The desire to run abandon life's problems is punctuated when the Moon conjuncts growth-oriented Jupiter.

Doing something imaginative is the way to spend the day.

If your birthday is on June 28, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You tend to be slightly guarded and protective of your space. You value quality time with others.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American Engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk and American actress Kathy Bates.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pray about what it is that you need, Aries. The universe is listening.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of spirituality.

This is the time to return to old practices of faith, even if you think they don't work. Things happen for a reason, and you may witness a miracle in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Build your friendship circle, Taurus. It's often who you know.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of friendships.

There are big energy shifts happening that make you luckiest when you're in a group. Start branching out to get to know and meet new people.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Good luck comes to you at the right time, Gemini. And, the timing could not be more perfect.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of career.

Remain hopeful that what you need is going to come to you. This is a lucky window of time, and you can seize the moment without fail.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Big dreams and visions are in your future, Cancer. This is what you've always wanted.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of education.

Study hard. Plan to get your certifications or degree. If you are in need of experience, start applying to internships. A break will come through for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Amazing gifts can be yours, Leo. Be open to receiving. Don't let your pride get in the way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of shared resources.

A gift could be sent to you or a friend may offer you something you need or have wanted. Plan to be lavished with love in some way this week, unexpectedly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The doors to love open for you, Virgo. But you'll need to not close it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of marriage.

Be ready for love. This could be the week you meet your future spouse or find a connection with a soulmate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a lot going on in your life, Libra, and you may feel busier than you like.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of daily duties.

Focus on being productive and not allowing things you dislike make you procrastinate and regret not staying on top of things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have a vivid imagination, and this is the time to do some art. Paint, Scorpio, or do something crafty.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of creativity. This is a wonderful time to plan with a designer or an interior consultant on how to improve your personal space or the colors you use in your home or wardrobe.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your life is full, Sagittarius, and even if there's a lot of craziness going on, you are surrounded by supportive people who love you (in their own way).

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of home and the family.

Your family may even be expanding soon. You may hear word of a baby or that a relative is going to get married.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are chattier than usual, and your optimism is contagious. It's good to open up and share your thoughts with others, Capricorn.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of communication.

What you say could have a huge impact right now. Be willing to share all you need, but also to be careful not to say more than is necessary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Invest in yourself, Aquarius. There are so many things you can do with your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of money and personal property.

This is a great time to look for a home or an apartment and to start investing what you have so that your wealth can grow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Know yourself, Pisces. Honor your time and interests. It's easy to get lost when you have loved someone for a long time.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces and joins Jupiter bringing attention to your solar house of identity.

Rebuild and reacquaint yourself with your interests and favorite hobbies. Don't forget to invest daily in yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.